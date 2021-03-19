Ad
euobserver
Monthly minimum wages vary widely across the EU - ranging from €312 in Bulgaria to €2,142 in Luxembourg (Photo: European Community)

EU regions sound alarm over minimum wages details

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The directive for "adequate minimum wages" recently unveiled by the European Commission was widely welcomed by regional authorities - who stressed the need to reflect on the local dimension of the proposed legal framework.

While only very few EU regions have legislative powers to set base rates of pay, they can influence minimum wages in their capacity as employers, negotiating sub-national collective agreements, and award public contracts.

There are also examples of cities that ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Spain takes 'giant step' on guaranteed minimum income
EU Commission unveils 'adequate minimum wage' plan
EU minimum wage - a view from Poland
EU minimum wage directive undercuts Scandinavian model
Monthly minimum wages vary widely across the EU - ranging from €312 in Bulgaria to €2,142 in Luxembourg (Photo: European Community)

Tags

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections