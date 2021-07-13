EU may delay approval of Hungary's recovery plan

The EU Commission has not concluded its assessment of Hungary's national plan for the bloc's Covid-19 recovery fund disbursements, the EU executive said on Monday (12 July).
Monday was the final day for approval of the plan according to the original timeline, which gave the commission two months for assessment following the submission of the plan.
The commission said that if the assessment now requires weeks rather than days, it will urge Hungary to agree on an extension to the ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
