Ad
euobserver
There are around 150 far-right lawmakers in the new European Parliament that companies can lobby for favourable votes and amendments (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tiptoeing Around the Far Right

EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

Should lobbyists engage with far-right and extremist lawmakers?

After the EU elections in May, about 20 percent of members of the European Parliament have far-right agendas. That's a big gain — up from 10-to-15 percent five years ago. That's also around 150 far-right lawmakers companies can lobby for favourable votes and amendments.

Many people are uncomfortable with that prospect. F...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

Trumpworld In Europe
Lobby register transparency talks collapse
Blocking Brexit will boost the far-right
Le Pen warns against pushing Russia 'into arms of China'
There are around 150 far-right lawmakers in the new European Parliament that companies can lobby for favourable votes and amendments (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

EU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections