Thomas and his unit arrive in Kyiv, as part of efforts to try to stop Putin's army from taking the capital (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Foreign fighter diaries — Part 2

EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

When Thomas left Brussels for Ukraine to train as a foreign fighter, he joined up with the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary group that's fought for years to stop Russian aggression.

In this episode Thomas and his unit arrive in Kyiv, as part of efforts to try to stop Putin's army from taking the capital. Listen to Part 1.

