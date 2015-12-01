Ad
euobserver
Michel Petite signs the tobacco agreement on behalf of the European Commission, 9 July 2004, with on the left PMI CEO André Calantzopoulos, and behind them, standing, budget commissioner Schreyer (Photo: European Commission)

Will EU renew $1.25bn deal with tobacco firm PMI?

Investigations
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The clock is ticking until 9 July 2016.

There are 222 days left until an unprecedented treaty between tobacco company Philip Morris International (PMI) and the European Union expires. The 2004 deal saw Europe halt all its legal claims against PMI in exchange for the multinational's cooperation in the fight against cigarette smuggling. The EU had previously sued PMI and other tobacco companies in the US over suspected involvement in smuggling operations.

That cooperation included a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Investigations

Related articles

EU officials kept tobacco meetings under wraps
EU appoints tobacco lobbyist to top ethics panel
Tobacco lawyer steps down from EU ethics panel
EU smoke & mirrors
Michel Petite signs the tobacco agreement on behalf of the European Commission, 9 July 2004, with on the left PMI CEO André Calantzopoulos, and behind them, standing, budget commissioner Schreyer (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Investigations
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections