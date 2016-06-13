Tax breaks for the big hit the smallest

Oliver Grun's Germany-based software company employs around 100 people and pays 30 percent tax on profits. Microsoft, his biggest competitor, pays 3 percent.
"We are paying 10 times more taxes on profits than them, that's crazy, that's absolutely intolerable," said Grun, who is also the president of the Brussels-based European Digital SME Alliance.
The EU has around 23 million small and medium-sized companies. They represent around 99 % of all enterprises in the EU.
Of those...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.