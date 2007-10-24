Ad
Under the new pesticides regulations, farmland may no longer be sprayed by cropdusters (Photo: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image:Cropduster_spraying_pesticides.jpg)

MEPs adopt controversial pesticides regulation

by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Parliament has adopted key legislation on pesticides, banning certain products and establishing stringent approval procedures. The watered-down proposals nevertheless met with opposition from farmers and pesticides manufactures.

On Tuesday (23 October), the parliament overwhelmingly voted in favour of a new regulation on the approval and use of pesticides, in a first reading of the European Commission-proposed rules.

The rules now need to be approved by a majority of ...

MEPs seek to armour-plate toxic substances bill
