'We can only tackle our biggest problems with a collective effort rooted in research and innovation,' said EU commissioner Mariya Gabriel (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU launches five new research missions for 2030 agenda

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (29 September) five new research missions to deliver on major challenges by 2030 - fighting cancer, climate-change adaptation, oceans restoration, smart cities and soil pollution.

But the ambition of some of them has been watered down, compared to the experts' previous prop...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

