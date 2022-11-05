Editor's weekly digest: The impossibility of the online public square

Is it kind of funny to watch Elon Musk burn billions of dollars driving a popular social media company into the ground in a quixotic quest to build a better 'public square'?



I'd argue it is — if it wasn't equally sad that that money could have been spent on, I don't know, solving world hunger.



But that's not the point I want to make.



Musk's acquisition of Twitter — which, just to relativise, for an average global citizen ranks in importance somewhere between 'I need to buy toilet ...