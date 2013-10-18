If you build it, will they come?

As EU-backed projects go, the hydroelectric Alqueva dam in Portugal looks mighty impressive. The dam was initially opened in 2002 with the help of €203 million of EU funding, and currently has a capacity of 259 megawatts.

The second stage of development, with an additional 259 megawatts, was commissioned earlier this year.

In the process, the dam also created the largest artificial lake in Europe, providing enough water supply for the region's farming communities to survive thre...