2016: Brexit - A shock to the system

The evening of 23 June 2016, the day British voters decided whether to leave to European Union, had an unnerving feel to it in Brussels.

An unrelenting summer storm painted the sky with double rainbows and lightening, creating an eerie, out-of-place, out-of-time overture to the vote.

The next morning's shock of the UK deciding to leave the bloc it had joined in 1973, by 52 percent to 48 percent, left everyone scrambling for answers: is this real, what does this mean, how will it...