Ad
euobserver
Britain's EU ambassador, Tim Barrow, hands the written notification on the UK's wish to leave to EU to then European Council president Donald Tusk, in 2017 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

2016: Brexit - A shock to the system

20th Anniversary
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The evening of 23 June 2016, the day British voters decided whether to leave to European Union, had an unnerving feel to it in Brussels.

An unrelenting summer storm painted the sky with double rainbows and lightening, creating an eerie, out-of-place, out-of-time overture to the vote.

The next morning's shock of the UK deciding to leave the bloc it had joined in 1973, by 52 percent to 48 percent, left everyone scrambling for answers: is this real, what does this mean, how will it...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
20th Anniversary

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU tells UK to decide on Brexit as deal 'within reach'
UK votes to leave EU, causes shockwaves
Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)
Britain's EU ambassador, Tim Barrow, hands the written notification on the UK's wish to leave to EU to then European Council president Donald Tusk, in 2017 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

20th Anniversary

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections