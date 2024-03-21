Thursday

21st Mar 2024

  1. News
  2. Africa

EU court lands new blow on Morocco in Western Sahara saga

  • Morocco, which asserts its sovereignty over Western Sahara, has emerged as a key ally of the European Union on migration and regional security (Photo: Western Sahara Resource Watch)

By

Listen to article

Produce from the disputed territory of Western Sahara must be labelled as the country of origin in the EU rather than Morocco, the EU's top court was advised on Thursday (21 March).

The opinion by the European Court of Justice's Advocate General Tamara Ćapeta is the latest twist in a long-running lawfare suit at the EU's top court pitching the European Commission and Morocco against the Sahrawi independence movement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Get the EU news that really matters

Instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The case was brought by Confédération paysanne, a French agricultural union, which had initially asked the French government to prohibit the importation of melons and tomatoes from Western Sahara, claiming that they were falsely labelled as originating from Morocco. The French government, which is one of Morocco's main EU allies, refused.

In her opinion, Ćapeta stated that EU food labelling law requires Western Sahara to be indicated as the country of origin. Failure to do so "risks misleading EU consumers in their purchasing decisions."

Morocco which asserts its sovereignty over Western Sahara, has emerged as a key ally of the European Union on migration and regional security. In return, the EU commission is keen to offer improved trade and investment opportunities and political relations.

Previous cases successfully challenging the legality of EU-Morocco trade arrangements also encompassing Western Sahara have been brought on behalf of the Polisario Front, the Sahrawi independence movement.

However, these efforts have been complicated by the status of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony which the United Nations does not recognise as being part of Morocco.

The opinion issued by Ćapeta on Thursday was one of three relating to the EU's trade deals with Morocco.

In the others, Ćapeta stated that the EU's agreement with Morocco offering tariff and quota free access to its market, known as the preferential tariff agreement, is lawful because it "treats the territory of Western Sahara as separate and distinct from the Kingdom of Morocco", but struck down the EU's fisheries pact with Morocco.

"The failure to treat the two territories separately may also have repercussions on the right of the people of Western Sahara to enjoy and benefit from their natural resources, including the fishing resources in the waters adjacent to that territory," stated Ćapeta.

Previous ECJ rulings have stated that EU-Morocco trade deals cannot apply to Western Sahara without their consent and that they should also directly benefit them.

In a bid to circumvent previous ECJ rulings, the EU Commission, with Morocco's guidance, set up a 'consultation' process with business and civil society groups, none of which supported Sahrawi independence.

"The people of Western Sahara have no official or recognised representative to bring an action on their behalf. However, Front Polisario fights for one of the three possible outcomes of the right to self-determination of the people of Western Sahara: the creation of an independent State," said Ćapeta.

"Accordingly, Front Polisario should be viewed as reflecting the interests and wishes of (at least) part of the people of Western Sahara," she added.

The advocate general's opinions are not legally binding on the EU's top court, but they are usually followed in ECJ rulings.

Morocco has sustained a major lobbying operation in Brussels for several years aimed at strengthening its political influence and ties with the bloc.

However, EU-Morocco relations have also been mired in controversy.

Following an investigation by EUobserver into Morocco's lobbying and the subsequent launch of an internal parliament probe into possible conflicts of interest involving several other MEPs, in 2018 French liberal Patricia Lalonde resigned from her post as rapporteur on the EU-Morocco trade pact.

Rabat was then alleged to have been at the heart of the Qatargate scandal which implicated several MEPs and parliamentary officials in taking money from Morocco, Qatar and Mauritania in return for political influence.

Site Section

  1. Africa

Related stories

  1. Commission backtracks after Western Sahara 'mistake'
  2. Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
  3. EU can't fish off Western Sahara coast, rules top court
Commission backtracks after Western Sahara 'mistake'

Just hours of publication, the EU Commission removed from the European Parliament's website a response by one of its own commissioners on the Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

Investigation

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim

The European parliament's lead negotiator on the Morocco trade deal, French liberal MEP Patricia Lalonde, is also on the EuroMedA Foundation board along with former Moroccan state ministers and a top ranking official in Morocco's ministry of agriculture.

EU can't fish off Western Sahara coast, rules top court

The Western Sahara, annexed by Morocco, is off limits to a new fisheries deal between the EU and Morocco, following a verdict by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. The current agreement runs out in July.

Opinion

Sudanese refugee deaths highlight EU policy failures

The death of dozens of Sudanese refugees after their boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea on 7 February exposes the devastating impact of Europe's outsourcing "migration management" to governments that do not protect victims of war.

EU hails Tunisia cash aid despite row over country's central bank

The European Commission has hailed its budget finance programme for Tunisia as having "yielded results on macroeconomic stability" — even as Tunisia's autocratic president makes plans to force its central bank to directly finance his government.

Supported by

  1. The Brussels International Center (BIC) is an independent, non-profit, think-and-do tank based in the capital of Europe that is committed to developing solutions to address the cyclical drivers of insecurity, economic fragility, and conflict in the Middle East and Africa.

  2. The Coalition for Fair Fisheries Arrangements is a platform of European and African-based organizations that raises awareness about the impacts of the EU-Africa fisheries arrangements on African artisanal fishing communities.

Latest News

  1. EU summit risks failing Gaza once again, Ireland warns
  2. EU court lands new blow on Morocco in Western Sahara saga
  3. Political plight of EU's disenfranchised Brexit Brits
  4. EU liberals enter 'campaign mode' with three top candidates
  5. Aping far-right on migration will backfire at elections, says study
  6. Russian interference unnerves Europe as elections near
  7. Kallas: Russia's defeat crucial to avoid Third World War
  8. How Western machinery is helping Russia kill Ukrainians

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

EU news that matters

Join us