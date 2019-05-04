Saturday

4th May 2019

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

EU leaders discuss bloc's future in Sibiu This WEEK

  • Jeanl-Claude Juncker will appear before the press ahead of the Sibiu 'post-but-now-pre-Brexit' summit. His EU commission has already laid down its proposals for the EU's future before the European elections (Photo: European People's Party)

By

It was the week that was supposed to 'relaunch' the European project after the UK had left the EU. But events interfered with that planning.

EU leaders will gather in the picturesque town of Sibiu, Romania on Thursday (9 May) to discuss the way forward for the bloc, with the UK still being a member - at least until the new 'exit' date was of October 3, with Britain still to find a common strategy out of the union, and approve the withdrawal agreement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Originally proposed by EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker for 30 March, the day after the original Brexit date, the meeting in Sibiu, the home town of Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, will now be held on Europe Day, which marks the anniversary of the 'Schuman Declaration', a 1950 speech by the French foreign minister, setting out his ideas for a political cooperation in Europe.

The process of rethinking the European integration started immediately after the Brexit vote with the so-called Bratislava Roadmap and continued with the Rome Declaration in March 2017.

But little new emerged on substance beyond insisting on the importance of European unity.

EU leaders will now discuss the political future of the union in highly-volatile times with only three weeks to the European elections, when opponents of the current European integration project, mostly populists and nationalists, are expected to surge. Theresa May, the British prime minister, is not expected to attend - despite the UK's continued membership and unexpected participation in the May European elections.

Nevertheless, the EU commission came out with several strategic documents to lay down how they see the way ahead for the EU. Leaders will likely have their own ideas.

Juncker will hold a press conference on Tuesday (7 May), two days ahead of the summit, reinforcing the commission's ideas for the future.

It will be a rare sighting of the self-proclaimed "political commission" chief in the press room, who went lower-key after the LuxLeaks scandal broke which raised questions about his time as prime minister of Luxembourg, when it built a highly-beneficial tax regime for multinational companies.

On Tuesday Juncker and Iohannis will hold a meeting with citizens in Sibiu.

EU leaders will have the elections on their mind, and top EU jobs that will have to be filled once the new European parliament is set up in July.

Still on Tuesday, finance and tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici will present the commission's spring economic forecast with projections, analysis and recommended action for the EU economies.

The annual Brussels Business Summit will take place on the 6-7 May in the Egmont Palace in Brussels, bringing together policymakers and business, featuring again Juncker, trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, competitiveness commissioner Jyrki Katainen, digital commissioner Andrus Ansip among others.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. From Bratislava to Rome: Little more than a show of unity
  2. EU 27 agree 'roadmap', but Italy spoils party
  3. EU leaders agree 31 October as new Brexit deadline
  4. Merkel's woes cast shadow on EU's future

Analysis

From Bratislava to Rome: Little more than a show of unity

The so-called Bratislava process of reflection for the EU came to an end on Saturday, but there were few tangible results that citizens could take away from the soul-searching. Despite that, unity among the EU-27 has been maintained.

Spanish vote and EU court's Airbnb ruling in focus This WEEK

Spanish voters are heading to the polls, while in other EU member states campaigning for the European elections is picking up after Easter. The EU's top court will issue important rulings on both the EU-Canada free trade agreement and Airbnb.

EU parliament meets last time This WEEK

MEPs will gather for the last time this week in Strasbourg before the European elections in May to finalise several bills. Lawmakers will have a Brexit debate and hear from Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

News in Brief

  1. EU justifies handling of Hungary veto on Israel
  2. EU campaign video hits 75m views in one week
  3. Hungary to complain after EU ignored its Israel veto
  4. Top candidates clash on EU army plan in pre-election debate
  5. EU nationals applying in large numbers to stay in post-Brexit UK
  6. Europeans 'don't love each other' any more, Juncker says
  7. EU to defend Cuba investors from US lawsuits
  8. US echoes Danish worries on China in Greenland

Magazine

All about the European Parliament elections 2019

EUobserver's new magazine is meant to help readers prepare for the European Parliament elections, no matter their level of knowledge. You can download and read the entire magazine now.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Latest News

  1. EU leaders discuss bloc's future in Sibiu This WEEK
  2. EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate
  3. World Press Freedom: Can EU take the global lead?
  4. Small countries can wield big influence in Brussels, study says
  5. Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance
  6. EU purchase of US gas serves dual purpose
  7. EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland
  8. Ombudsman backs EUobserver on MEP expenses

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us