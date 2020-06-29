Monday

29th Jun 2020

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

German's EU presidency launches This WEEK

  • German chancellor Angela Merkel (l) and German EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will meet to discuss the bloc's priorities for the next six weeks (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

On Sunday (28 June) Poland's voters cast their ballots in the first round of presidential elections - in what was first major election in an EU country since the coronavirus outbreak.

The ballot was initially scheduled to be held in early May but was cancelled with just four days to go after the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) dropped an attempt to push through a highly-controversial all-postal vote.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Voting will most likely go to a second round on 12 July as neither incumbent Andrej Duda, an independent allied with the nationalist PiS party, nor opposition candidate Rafal Trzaskowski, the current mayor of Warsaw, are expected to have an absolute-majority victory in the first round.

Duda, whose tenure focused on rubber-stamping controversial PiS measures that created a rift with the EU, ran a campaign attacking the LBGTI community, claiming they are not people but an "ideology" worse then communism.

Trzaskowski has tapped into growing discontent over Poland's perpetual clash with the EU and concerns over the looming economic recession.

German takeover

Germany is set to take over the EU's rotating presidency on Wednesday (1 July).

It will have lots of heavy files on its table: sorting out the legislative files for the long-term budget - if and when EU leaders come to an agreement on this - and managing the files on the recovery fund.

German diplomats will also have their hands full pushing compromises on digital and green issues, plus they will also have to manage the political landmines of the EU Commission's upcoming migration package.

Germany will also spearhead the Conference on the Future of Europe as negotiations can now start between the EU institutions on the exact format, and consequences of the reform exercise.

The Commission and the German government will have a joint meeting on Thursday (2 July) followed by a joint press conference by commission president Ursula von der Leyen and German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Parliament action

On Monday (29 June), MEPs on the parliament's civil liberties committee will hear from commissioner Didier Reynders and others on a EU mechanism on democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights.

MEPs have been pushing the commission to do more on monitoring rule of law developments in member states on a regular basis.

The same day MEPs on the economic committee will listen to the European Banking Authority's candidate for executive director, Francois-Louis Michaud - and will vote on Thursday whether to confirm or reject the candidate. MEPs previously rejected Gerry Cross for the post.

On Tuesday, senior budget MEPs and parliament president David Sassoli will discuss the EU's planned long-term budget and the recovery package ahead of EU leaders meeting mid-July. The parliament also needs to approve any compromise emerging from the summit.

Video call

On Tuesday, the South Korea-EU leaders' video conference will see EU Council president Charles Michel, von der Leyen, the Korean president Jae-in Moon discuss the Covid-19 pandemic.

The same day the EU and the UN will host the fourth Brussels Conference on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" - in support of Syria, now entering its tenth year of war.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Germany ready to lead green recovery post coronavirus
  2. That German court ruling hurts EU rule-of-law fightback
  3. Poland 'crossed rubicon' against EU court injunction
  4. Polish rule of law crisis at point of no return

Column

That German court ruling hurts EU rule-of-law fightback

The short-term damage to financial markets may be smaller than feared. The damage to democracy is considerable because it weakened the ECJ - the most effective institution to stop attacks against democracy and rule of law in EU member states.

Opinion

Polish rule of law crisis at point of no return

Modelled in many respects on the same blueprint for democratic decline followed in Hungary by strongman Viktor Orbán and his ruling Fidesz party, the government in Poland has sought to fuse the ruling party and the state.

EU's virtual summit with China This WEEK

This week, the European Union and China are holding their first joint summit since April 2019. It comes amid the pandemic, which first surfaced in China's Wuhan, protests in Hong Kong and a belligerent US president.

German's EU presidency launches This WEEK

Germany will take over the EU's rotating presidency for the next difficult six months, making two of the three EU institutions led by German politicians and officials. Poland will digest the results of the first round of its presidential election.

Opinion

Rethinking the Eastern Partnership

A majority of the Eastern Partnership countries are plagued by the security deficit and overall political stability in the region is not a given. Wars are a reality, borders are contested and poverty and underdevelopment are facts on the ground.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. EU facing three more years of Kaczyński-ism
  2. Most EU countries off-track on air pollution targets
  3. Waking up after corona. How will the world look?
  4. German's EU presidency launches This WEEK
  5. What hope for this Syrian donor conference?
  6. Rethinking the Eastern Partnership
  7. EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press
  8. EU asylum applications rise for first time since 2015 wave

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us