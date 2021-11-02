Tuesday

2nd Nov 2021

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Climate talk and Polish legal woes in focus This WEEK

  • At the COP26 meeting, governmentswill check on their progress to keep global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels (Photo: Frans Berkelaar)

By

Listen to article

The 2021 UN climate change conference (COP26) kicked off on Monday (1 November) in Glasgow, with governments meeting to coordinate how to tackle climate change.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the meeting was postponed by one year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The governments will check on their progress compared with the 2015 Paris Agreement's goal of keeping global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.

The EU delegation will be led by European Council president Charles Michel, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša, representing the Slovenian presidency of the Council of the EU.

The first week of November is generally the quietest week in the EU bubble besides the summer period.

The parliament has a 'Green Week', when MEPs are supposed to reconnect with their constituency, and the council of member states hold no meetings.

'Lawlessness'

Nevertheless, Poland will be on the mind of many.

The European Court of Justice last week ordered the Warsaw government to pay a €1m-per-day fine for not adhering to an earlier ruling on suspending the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, which is used to intimidate judges.

Poland's justice minister said last week that Poland should not pay any of the fines, including a previous one for failing to respect an injunction to close the Turow lignite mine.

Justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro called the ECJ rulings lawless.

However, prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last week the government will work out a compromise, but said it will take months.

Von der Leyen last week again laid down three conditions for Poland to have its Covid-19 recovery subsidies approved by the EU executive.

Poland would need to "dismantle the disciplinary chamber, to end or reform the disciplinary regime, and to start a process to reinstall the judges" to access the funding.

Nordic Council

In the meantime, the Nordic Council will be held in the Danish Parliament this week starting from Tuesday until Thursday (1-4 November).

It is the biggest annual political forum of parliamentarians and prime ministers from across the Nordic region. This year's main topic is how to prevent a repetition of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Security is another important theme at the Nordic Council. With Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg addressing the assembly on Wednesday (3 November), security has gone from being not discussed at all - to the main topic.

Sweden and Finland are no longer embarrassed to cooperate with Nato countries, Nordic Council president, Bertel Haarder, told EUobserver in an interview prior to the meeting.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Nato invite sees Nordic states stepping up security cooperation
  2. EU top court orders Poland to pay €1m-a-day in rule-of-law row
  3. EU vows to uphold Paris climate ambition amid scientists' fears
  4. COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?

Interview

Nato invite sees Nordic states stepping up security cooperation

Sweden and Finland are no longer embarrassed to cooperate with Nato countries, says the Nordic Council president. With Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg addressing the November meeting, it has gone from being not discussed at all - to the main topic.

EU vows to uphold Paris climate ambition amid scientists' fears

EU leaders called for an "ambitious global response to climate change" to keep the 1.5 degrees global warming limit within reach - after scientists concluded that the projected global increase in fossil-fuel production for 2030 is inconsistent with this target.

Analysis

COP26 climate summit: could it be different this time?

World leaders and national negotiators from almost 200 countries will meet in Glasgow next month to discuss global cooperation in response to the climate change emergency. What outcome can be expected? Why does it matter?

Energy and gender in EU focus This WEEK

In the European Parliament, the home affairs committee will start to work on new migration laws: providing the legal framework for the new migration policy in the EU.

EU leaders meet This WEEK amid EU-Poland clash

Vaccine roll-outs, energy prices, migration and an upcoming climate summit will top the agenda at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, while MEPs in Strasbourg tackle rule of law.

UN annual meeting plus Poland in focus This WEEK

The Polish Constitutional Tribunal is holding a hearing on the issue of whether EU law has primacy in the country. It is not clear whether the tribunal will deliver a ruling.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew report reveals bad environmental habits
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImproving the integration of young refugees
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNATO Secretary General guest at the Session of the Nordic Council
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCan you love whoever you want in care homes?
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals

Latest News

  1. Kazakhstan and the limits of Europe's 'democracy-promotion'
  2. Climate talk and Polish legal woes in focus This WEEK
  3. EU malcontents voice anger at climate summit
  4. EU's entry-exit system for travellers hit with delays
  5. EU sets new cybersecurity rules for wireless 'internet of things'
  6. France and UK issue rival ultimatums in fishing row
  7. Greta Thunberg leads pan-Europe COP26 climate protests
  8. Moldova 'between rock and hard place', PM says

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us