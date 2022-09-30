This weekend will see elections in two EU countries where relationships with Russia are under the spotlight.

Latvians will go the polls on Saturday (1 October), where once again a growing rift between the country's Latvian majority and its Russian-speaking minority may be exposed.

There has been widespread anger over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has put national identity at the core of the election.

Prime minister Krisjanis Karins' centre-right coalition government has proposed imposing limits on the use of the Russian language in public life.

Karins' New Unity party is leading polls in the 1.9 million-strong country, of whom 25.4 percent are from the Russian minority.

In Bulgaria, voters go to the polls on Sunday (2 October). The snap election will be the fourth such vote in just 18 months.

Inflation, price hikes, the looming energy crisis and the war in Ukraine are dominating the campaign.

Voters' fatigue and disillusionment with the political system could result in low turnout and a fragmented parliament with populist and pro-Russia groups increasing their representation.

The centre-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, accused of corruption, is tipped to finish first. Pro-Western prime minister Kiril Petkov lost a no-confidence vote in June.

Community-building

In Prague, a major European leaders' gathering will take place on Thursday (6 October)

It is the first meeting of the so-called European Political Community (EPC), the pet project, vanity project — take your pick — of French president Emmanuel Macron, who announced the idea of a club including the countries in the EU's wider orbit in a speech to the European Parliament in May.

The countries present will include: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine — and former EU member state, the UK.

New British prime minister Liz Truss is expected in Prague, even though the post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland remain unresolved with the EU, and London seems determined not to stick to earlier signed legal agreements with the bloc.

The EU-27 leaders will on Friday remain in Prague for an extraordinary meeting — despite meeting again in two weeks time in Brussels for their regular October European Council summit.

Escalation

In the European Parliament, MEPs are expected to call for strong response from member states and the EU over Russian president Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat and Russia's annexation of further Ukrainian territories.

On Thursday, European lawmakers will vote on resolution on Russia, after a debate on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, MEPs will adopt a report, spelling out their position on the EU Commission's proposals to ease the pressure of rapidly rising energy prices.

Besides Russia, Iran will also be on the EU's agenda with countrywide protests against the Islamic regime in Iran, triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police.

On Tuesday, MEPs and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell will discuss the issue.

New rules

Lawmakers are also expected to debate on Thursday the commission's proposal to suspend funds for Hungary over fraud and corruption concerns.

Meanwhile the economic ministers will meet at the beginning of the week in Luxembourg, and are expected to discuss the recovery fund available for the bloc's countries. They are also set to talk about the energy prices and their impact on the financial markets.

The parliament is also set to approve the new law ensuring that, as of end of 2024, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones devices will be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port.

The aim is to reduce electronic waste and make consumers' lives easier.

On Monday, MEPs in the transport committee are set to vote on new rules to spur the deployment of recharging and alternative refuelling stations for cars, trucks, trains and planes.

Draft targets include deploying recharging stations every 60km on main EU roads by 2026, and hydrogen stations each 100km by 2028.