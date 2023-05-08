Tuesday

9th May 2023

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Visions of war and peace in Europe This WEEK

  • Russian Victory Day parade to be scaled down this year (Photo: Dmitriy Fomin)

By

Listen to article

Russian president Vladimir Putin will cheer on a mini war-parade in Moscow on Tuesday (9 May), as German chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks of peace in Europe in Strasbourg.

Moscow's annual Victory Day parade, commemorating Russia's defeat of Nazi Germany in WW2, is to see fewer troops and armour than in past years and to use conscripts instead of normal soldiers amid mounting losses in Ukraine.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Putin has cancelled the Immortal Regiment march — a parade of WW2 veterans' relatives holding aloft their photos, for fear of advertising the tens of thousands of Russian soldiers being killed in his war against Ukraine. He has also cancelled several regional parades outside the capital.

For all that, the scaled-down military pageant will still hawk his central propaganda theme — that he is, once again, saving Russia, this time from what his spin-doctors call "Nazis" in Ukraine and Nato.

But speaking the same day in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, Germany's Scholz will present an alternative vision for Europe.

Scholz's debate with MEPs will fall on Europe Day, commemorating a French political declaration in 1950 that led to the creation of the EU in order to make war "not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible" between fellow member states.

The celebration of the EU's contribution to peace in Europe involves open-door public events at EU institutions and embassies all week long.

But as EU countries send billions of euros of arms and financial aid to Kyiv, Europe Day 2023 will also "bring citizens together to learn more about how the EU is supporting peace, security and democracy through its resolve in face of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine," an European Commission press release said.

The events come amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces expected to start any day now.

They also come amid Putin-stoked fears of a direct Russia-Nato clash, highlighted by a near collision between a Polish patrol plane and a Russian fighter jet over the Black Sea on Sunday.

"The Russian jet flew just in front of the nose of the Polish plane, crossing its trajectory at a dangerous distance, estimated by the crew at about five metres," a Polish government spokeswoman said.

In the background, EU foreign ministers meeting informally in Stockholm on Friday (12 May) will continue behind-closed-doors talks on the 11th round of Russia sanctions, amid calls to strike at Russian nuclear, steel, diamond, and agricultural industries.

The ministers will set aside time for a "strategic discussion on EU-China relations", amid ever closer Beijing-Moscow ties.

EU diplomats are also discussing which Moldovan oligarchs and their minions to blacklist over Russian-backed efforts to topple the pro-Western government in Chișinău.

And adding to a week pregnant with geopolitical significance, Turkish people will vote on Sunday (14 May) on whether to end president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's increasingly authoritarian 20-year long rule.

If he loses, as polls predict, Erdoğan might well try to overturn the result, Turkey experts fear, plunging one of Nato's most important allies in the campaign to stop Putin's war into a potentially explosive political crisis.

In other related developments, the EU Commission will, on Monday (8 May) discuss plans with MEPs on how to help Europe's military-industrial complex produce more ammunition to fight the kind of high-intensity artillery wars unleashed by Russia in south-east Ukraine.

MEPs will also vote on Tuesday to approve an extra €145m in financial assistance to Moldova amid a refugee and energy crisis provoked by Russia's war in Ukraine.

AI Act

But if some fear impending Armageddon due to the risk of WW3, others have voiced apocalyptic warnings due to the risks coming from AI.

For their part, MEPs in the civil liberties committee will hone the EU Parliament's vision of how to regulate the sector in a vote on the EU's AI Act Thursday (11 May).

"If we don't get that control right, then you might have this dystopian view that are being expressed by many," Romanian MEP Dragoș Tudorache has said.

Turning to kitchen-sink issues, MEPs will vote on Wednesday (10 May) on whether to approve how the EU spent its budget last year.

The annual discharge is more political than ever amid frozen EU money for countries, such as Hungary and Poland, which have trampled on rule of law at home.

MEPs will discuss, on Tuesday, how to reform the bloc's fiscal rules, designed to stop the kind of profligacy that led to the emergency bailouts of several national treasuries 10 years ago.

And turning back to Putin, who decriminalised wife-beating as part of his parallel culture war against EU values, MEPs will also show a different face of Europe on Wednesday when they vote for the EU to ratify the Istanbul Convention on combating violence against women and girls — even though Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia have still failed to do so themselves.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. EU plans €100m to farmers to ease Ukraine grain price worries
  2. Belgian mood turning against Russian diamonds
  3. EU lawmakers 'hold breath' on eve of AI vote
EU lawmakers 'hold breath' on eve of AI vote

European lawmakers regulating the risks of artificial intelligence are likely to face resistance from EU states ahead of negotiations later this year and possibly even among their peers ahead of a plenary vote.

Hungary's EU funds and corruption in focus This WEEK

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn is set to travel to Budapest on Tuesday (2 May) as negotiations to unlock billions of EU funds, held up because of concerns over judicial independence, made some progress last week.

Ammunition to, and grain from Ukraine top This WEEK

During the week, the European Parliament special committee on foreign interference is set to adopt its proposals to fight foreign actors, particularly Russia and China, using information manipulation — which is likely to increase as the 2024 European elections approach.

Macron and von der Leyen in China This WEEK

The EU Commission plans to come out with common rules for transferring criminal proceedings to another member state, and its reponse to the Save the Bees! initiative.

MEPs agree to ban unpaid EU traineeships

MEPs call on the EU Commission to propose a directive to ensure that European trainees have decent working conditions, including social protection and fair remuneration.

Latest News

  1. MEPs agree to ban unpaid EU traineeships
  2. Is this weekend a unique chance for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace?
  3. EU implicates Hong Kong in Russia sanctions-busting
  4. McDonald's at centre of lobbying blitz against EU packaging waste laws
  5. Frontex continues operation after Russian jet interception
  6. EU's West Balkans gas expansion hurts security and renewables
  7. Turkey at crossroads: return to democracy or more repression
  8. Visions of war and peace in Europe This WEEK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us