Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament's Strasbourg building will not yet be too busy (Photo: European Parliament)

First return to Strasbourg for EU Parliament This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After more than a year's absence from the French city due to Covid-19 - and months of pressure from France - the traveling European Parliament will return to Strasbourg this week for a hybrid plenary session.

However, there will be still a very limited number of people travelling to Strasbourg. Many think it is an early return: those travelling will have to respect the French curfew and will need to quarantine upon their return to Belgium.

One-third of the usual parliament admin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU locks out Belarus from international aviation
Internal paper lays out EU splits on 'returning' migrants
MEPs fearful of 'red zone' Strasbourg plenary
MEPs call for action in Czech PM conflict-of-interest case
The European Parliament's Strasbourg building will not yet be too busy (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections