Ad
euobserver
On Sunday, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be in Egypt for talks regarding a potential 'cash-for-migrant-control' deal (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU summit prep work and von der Leyen's Egypt visit This WEEK

Agenda
EU Political
EU Elections
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

At a plenary debate in Strasburg on Tuesday (12 March), MEPs will share their expectations for the next European Council summit due later in March, and hear from the Belgian EU Council presidency and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Although the agenda for the next EU summit is yet to be defined, the war in the Middle East, the EU's support to Ukraine, enlargement and defence are set to dominate the talks.

Tuesd...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AgendaEU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU proclaims new 'golden age' in relations with Egypt
EU should talk about cost of failed enlargement, experts say
EU softens rhetoric: 'Cash-for-migrants' to 'economic lifelines'
Defence joins migration in EU centre-right manifesto
On Sunday, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be in Egypt for talks regarding a potential 'cash-for-migrant-control' deal (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

AgendaEU PoliticalEU Elections

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections