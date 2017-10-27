Catalonia and Nordic Council on agenda This Week

The week's main focus within the EU will be on Spain, and the consequences of the triggering of article 155 by the Spanish senate on Friday, following Catalonia's regional parliament's approval of a resolution declaring Catalonia an "independent and sovereign state".



Article 155 will be effective as of Saturday (28 October), and will allow the central government to dismiss Catalan leaders, call for new regional elections and take control of finances and police. Spanish prime minister Rajo...