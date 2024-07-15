Von der Leyen vote, and meeting Starmer at the European Political Community This WEEK

The EU Parliament will decide whether Ursula von der Leyen will remain at the helm of the European Commission for another five years on Thursday (18 July).
On the same day, leaders from 47 European countries will attend the third European Political Community (EPC) summit at Blenheim Palace, in the UK.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
