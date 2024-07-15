Ad
While the plenary approval vote on Ursula von der Leyen (l) is expected to be very close, there is cautious optimism that she will make it. MEPs are also expected to re-elect Maltese Roberta (r) as the EU parliament president for another two-and-a-half-years. (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen vote, and meeting Starmer at the European Political Community This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU Parliament will decide whether Ursula von der Leyen will remain at the helm of the European Commission for another five years on Thursday (18 July). 

On the same day, leaders from 47 European countries will attend the third European Political Community (EPC) summit at Blenheim Palace, in the UK.

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

