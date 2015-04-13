Ad
Parliament's committees will be in full swing ahead of a two-day plenary session starting on Wednesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Trade, Greece and MEPs on stage this WEEK

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

After a two week Easter break, the EU’s institutions are back to work, with the European Parliament’s legislative committees taking centre stage before a ‘mini-plenary’ session in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday (16-17 April).

On Monday, MEPs on the International Trade committee will debate the 898 amendments which have been tabled to a draft resolution taking stock of progress made in talks with the US on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

