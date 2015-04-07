Cyprus lifts last capital controls after two years

Cyprus has lifted its last remaining capital controls just over two years after becoming the eurozone’s first country to impose cash restrictions.

Under measures which came into force on Monday (6 April), there will no longer be a monthly cap of €20,000 on transfers by individuals to foreign banks, or of €10,000 for travellers moving money out of the country.

On Friday (3 April), Cypriot president Nicos Anistasiades said that the removal of the remaining cash limits marked “the fu...