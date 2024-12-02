Ad
euobserver
New EU Council president António Costa will host on Tuesday an informal dinner with the leaders of the six Western Balkans countries, alongside the new EU enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos, and EU foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

New commissioners start work, Lagarde, next EU Ombudsman in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

With a new European Commission, a fresh spokesperson team leading the midday briefings, and António Costa taking the helm of the European Council, this week feels like the first week back to school for many in Brussels.

On Monday (2 December), the three presidents of the EU institutions — Ursula von der Leyen (Commission), António Costa (Council) and Roberta M...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Leaders approve von der Leyen, Kallas, Costa for EU top jobs
There is no 'Plan B', says UN relief agency in Gaza of Israeli ban
EU faces trade war and climate crisis under Trump 2.0
Trump tariffs would barely affect EU trade, researchers say
New EU Council president António Costa will host on Tuesday an informal dinner with the leaders of the six Western Balkans countries, alongside the new EU enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos, and EU foreign affairs chief, Kaja Kallas (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections