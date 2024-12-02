New commissioners start work, Lagarde, next EU Ombudsman in focus This WEEK

With a new European Commission, a fresh spokesperson team leading the midday briefings, and António Costa taking the helm of the European Council, this week feels like the first week back to school for many in Brussels.
On Monday (2 December), the three presidents of the EU institutions — Ursula von der Leyen (Commission), António Costa (Council) and Roberta M...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
