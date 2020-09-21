Turkey, Belarus and migration in the EU spotlight This WEEK

EU-27 leaders will gather in Brussels next Thursday and Friday (24-25 September) for a special summit originally designed by European Council president Charles Michel to have a strategic discussion on Turkey.
For years the EU has been struggling to find a coherent policy towards one of its most important neighbours, which once had aspirations to join the bloc - but in recent years Ankara's leadership have used asylum seekers to threat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.