Hungary's funds showdown in focus This WEEK

This week will be peak EU politics and decision-making, or — rather — non decision-making. It will be a classic case of intertwined political issues coming together, at the last minute, for a painfully slow and vague possibility of compromise.

On Tuesday (6 December), EU finance and economy ministers are expected to discuss and possibly decide on a whole series of highly political files, with one country tying it all together: Hungary.

The global minimum tax agreement, and the j...