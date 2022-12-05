Ad
euobserver
Prime minister Viktor Orbán is having a showdown with EU institutions, as member states will have to decide whether to suspend funds to Hungary (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary's funds showdown in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

This week will be peak EU politics and decision-making, or — rather — non decision-making. It will be a classic case of intertwined political issues coming together, at the last minute, for a painfully slow and vague possibility of compromise.

On Tuesday (6 December), EU finance and economy ministers are expected to discuss and possibly decide on a whole series of highly political files, with one country tying it all together: Hungary.

The global minimum tax agreement, and the j...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU must break Orbán's veto on a tax rate for multinationals
Czech presidency floats Western Balkan visa-free travel ban over irregular migration
EU Commission proposes suspending billions to Hungary
Hungary and EU approach year-end showdown on rule of law
Prime minister Viktor Orbán is having a showdown with EU institutions, as member states will have to decide whether to suspend funds to Hungary (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections