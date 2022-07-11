Rule of law and Czech presidency priorities This WEEK

Ad
The European Court of Justice will hold a two-day hearing starting on Monday over the football Super League project (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

Rule of law and Czech presidency priorities

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission is set to unveil its rule-of-law audit of all EU member states on Wednesday (13 July), including country-specific recommendations as a novelty.

In last year's report, the commission already raised concerns over the independence of the judiciary and the situation in the media landscape in both Hungary and Poland — the only two member states facing sanctions over the rule of law under the Article 7 procedure.

The Netherlands on Thursday (14 July) will organi...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

