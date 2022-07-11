Rule of law and Czech presidency priorities This WEEK

The European Commission is set to unveil its rule-of-law audit of all EU member states on Wednesday (13 July), including country-specific recommendations as a novelty.

In last year's report, the commission already raised concerns over the independence of the judiciary and the situation in the media landscape in both Hungary and Poland — the only two member states facing sanctions over the rule of law under the Article 7 procedure.

The Netherlands on Thursday (14 July) will organi...