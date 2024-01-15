Belgian PM in Strasbourg, fiscal rules, and Davos This WEEK

The first plenary of the year will see Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo speaking to MEPs on Tuesday (16 January), when he will present the programme for Belgium's incoming EU Council presidency.
Ahead of the EU elections in June, a bunch of legislation will need to be finalised. This includes, for example, new debt and spending rules which will be debated on Wednesday (17 January) by MEPs.
After MEPs in the economi...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
