Ad
euobserver
MEPs will hold discussions on neo-fascism, media freedom, and Hungary's veto of Ukraine aid during the first plenary of 2024 (Photo: European Parliament)

Belgian PM in Strasbourg, fiscal rules, and Davos This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The first plenary of the year will see Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo speaking to MEPs on Tuesday (16 January), when he will present the programme for Belgium's incoming EU Council presidency.

Ahead of the EU elections in June, a bunch of legislation will need to be finalised. This includes, for example, new debt and spending rules which will be debated on Wednesday (17 January) by MEPs.

After MEPs in the economi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Rule-of-law rallies in Slovakia test Fico's new regime
EU fails to agree on €50bn war aid for Ukraine, after Orbán veto
EU fears as microplastics spill hits French/Spanish coastlines
MEPs will hold discussions on neo-fascism, media freedom, and Hungary's veto of Ukraine aid during the first plenary of 2024 (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections