Spitzenkandidate debate, migration pact conference, Europe Day, This WEEK

This week, the EU election season will start in earnest, with MEPs heading home to start campaigning after churning through the packed schedule of last week’s final plenary session.
Monday (29 April) will immediately bring one of the headline events of the campaign, with lead candidates, ie the Spitzenkandidaten, for the European elections squaring off in the ...
Piet Ruig is a Brussels-based journalist who previously worked for the Dutch public broadcaster VPRO.
