Macron and von der Leyen in China This WEEK

Voters in Finland went to the polls on Sunday (2 April) ahead of the country's biggest foreign policy change in generations, by soon joining the Nato military alliance.

The opposition right-wing National Coalition Party (NCP) was on track to win Sunday's parliamentary election in a tight three-way race, public broadcaster Yle projected.

The NCP was seen winning 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, ahead of the nationalist Finns Party with 46 seats and prime minister Sanna Marin's S...