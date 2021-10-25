Energy and gender in EU focus This WEEK

EU energy ministers will meet for an extraordinary gathering on Tuesday (26 October) to discuss the issue of escalating energy prices across Europe.
They are expected to discussion the EU Commission's suggestions on how to tackle the rising prices at national and EU level.
Ministers are also planned to discuss what further measures at EU and member states can take, including the use of EU financial tools.
The meeting comes after EU leaders discussed the issue last week in ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
