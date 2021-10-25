Ad
euobserver
The rising energy prices also stoked tension over the EU plans to fight climate change (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

Energy and gender in EU focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU energy ministers will meet for an extraordinary gathering on Tuesday (26 October) to discuss the issue of escalating energy prices across Europe.

They are expected to discussion the EU Commission's suggestions on how to tackle the rising prices at national and EU level.

Ministers are also planned to discuss what further measures at EU and member states can take, including the use of EU financial tools.

The meeting comes after EU leaders discussed the issue last week in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Gas price spike exposes rift at EU summit
Gas-price spike will backfire on industry, energy guru says
Poland and Hungary push back on 'gender equality' pre-summit
EU calls for end to gas price speculation
The rising energy prices also stoked tension over the EU plans to fight climate change (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections