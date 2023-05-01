Ad
euobserver
EU Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn (r) meeting Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga previously in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Hungary's EU funds and corruption in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn is set to travel to Budapest on Tuesday (2 May) as negotiations to unlock billions of EU funds, held up because of concerns over judicial independence, made some progress last week.

Hahn is making a visit to the country as part of his tour of the EU-27.

However, Hungary is an especially important stop as the prime minister Viktor Orbán's government is expected to submit key judicial reforms to parliament as part of its efforts to unblock the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU plans €100m to farmers to ease Ukraine grain price worries
Far-right opposed EU ethics body to fight corruption
EU Parliament parties urge 'no money for Orbán's Hungary'
EU Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn (r) meeting Hungary's justice minister Judit Varga previously in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections