Hungary's EU funds and corruption in focus This WEEK

EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn is set to travel to Budapest on Tuesday (2 May) as negotiations to unlock billions of EU funds, held up because of concerns over judicial independence, made some progress last week.
Hahn is making a visit to the country as part of his tour of the EU-27.
However, Hungary is an especially important stop as the prime minister Viktor Orbán's government is expected to submit key judicial reforms to parliament as part of its efforts to unblock the ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
