European Political Community and key media vote This WEEK

A major meeting of leaders from all over Europe will take place in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday (5 October).

Enlargement and security will be high on the agenda of the third meeting of the European Political Community, French president Emmanuel Macron's pet project.

This follows a proposal by Franco-German experts on internal reforms needed to prepare for enlarging the EU to more than 30 member states — with 2030 as a tentative deadline.

Eight countries ...