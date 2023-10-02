European Political Community and key media vote This WEEK

A major meeting of leaders from all over Europe will take place in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday (5 October).
Enlargement and security will be high on the agenda of the third meeting of the European Political Community, French president Emmanuel Macron's pet project.
This follows a proposal by Franco-German experts on internal reforms needed to prepare for enlarging the EU to more than 30 member states — with 2030 as a tentative deadline.
Eight countries ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
