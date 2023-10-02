Ad
euobserver
At the previous meeting of the European Political Community last June, Charles Michel, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron met with Azerbaijan president Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan (Photo: European Union)

European Political Community and key media vote This WEEK

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A major meeting of leaders from all over Europe will take place in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday (5 October).

Enlargement and security will be high on the agenda of the third meeting of the European Political Community, French president Emmanuel Macron's pet project.

This follows a proposal by Franco-German experts on internal reforms needed to prepare for enlarging the EU to more than 30 member states — with 2030 as a tentative deadline.

