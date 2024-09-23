UN session, Ukraine victory plan, Hungary in focus This WEEK

World leaders will gather in New York for the week-long annual UN General Assembly session, where EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council president Charles Michel will participate in several events and meetings.
The situation in Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.