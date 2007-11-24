This WEEK in the European Union

EU-China relations will come under the spotlight on Wednesday when the two sides meet in Beijing for a summit, with discussions set to focus on possible anti-dumping measures by the EU.

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson last week warned China the EU could put such measures in place if Beijing does not do something about its "unsustainable" trade surplus.

Brussels has been increasingly criticising the huge Asian country for its counterfeit goods market as well as for exporting...