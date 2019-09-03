Tuesday

3rd Sep 2019

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Johnson threatens rebel Tory MPs with snap election

By

A showdown looms between British prime minister Boris Johnson and legislators over Brexit on Tuesday (3 September).

MPs are hoping to push through a bill forcing Johnson to ask the EU for a delay if there is no divorce deal by mid-October - and the premier is using the threat of a possible snap general elections to stop their plot.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Johnson on Monday implicitly warned lawmakers that he would seek an election before 14 October if they tied his hands, ruling out asking for any further extension to the Brexit deadline set for 31 October.

Rebel Tory MPs and opposition legislators will put forward a bill to block a no-deal Brexit and force Johnson to ask Brussels for an extension until 31 January 2020, if the premier has not passed a new Brexit agreement by 19 October, a day after the key summit of EU leaders in Brussels ends.

With less than 60 days to go before no-deal Brexit, many MPs are concerned that leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement would be devastating for the UK economy.

Rebel lawmakers will seek on Tuesday to take control of parliamentary time on Wednesday to pass the bill to force Johnson's hand.

The prime minister's team hopes the threat is enough to dissuade sufficient number of Conservative MPs to back down, fearing Labour might win a snap election.

The PM has cast rebel MPs as EU "collaborators" who are undermining the government's negotiating hand in seeking a withdrawal agreement.

"I want everybody to know there are no circumstances in which I will ask Brussels to delay," Johnson told press outside of Downing street 10 on Monday.

"We're leaving on 31 October, no ifs or buts. We will not accept any attempt to go back on our promises or to scrub that referendum."

"I don't want an election. You don't want an election," he said, hinting that there might be one if parliament does not back down.

He added that the backbench bill would "chop the legs out" from the UK's Brexit negotiators.

Negotiator David Frost will be in Brussels this week, but talks are not moving anywhere.

The UK wants to scrap the so-called backstop in the withdrawal agreement, which would keep the UK in the EU's customs union and parts of the single market to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, if another solution is not found within two years.

The EU has said it will willing to look at any concrete, workable alternatives the UK puts forward, but London has not submitted any specific plans.

Extension to the extension

Two-thirds of lawmakers must support holding an early election, which is otherwise not scheduled until 2022, and Johnson is not certain to get enough votes.

Johnson has been working with a majority of only one seat in the 650-seat lower house of parliament.

The rebels' bill is signed by, among others, former chancellor Philip Hammond, and ex-justice secretary David Gauke, and Labour MP Hilary Benn tabled the final version of the bill aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit.

The bill says an extension until 31 January 2020 must be sought if the prime minister has not passed a new Brexit agreement by 19 October, unless legislators approve no-deal Brexit.

The bill also adds that Johnson must accept any alternative extension offered by the EU, although that must be put to a vote in parliament too.

If both sides agree on a deal after 19 October but before 31 January, Brexit could happen sooner, it adds.

Johnson's team sees the bill as practically a vote of no-confidence in the premier.

On Monday evening, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told his supporters that the party was ready for an election.

Johnson has already moved last week to silence parliament on Brexit as he suspended the House of Commons until 14 October from mid-September, giving less time to MPs to act.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Johnson calls EU leaders in new Brexit talks
  2. Brexit: More talks, less certainty than ever
  3. Is UK joining Hungary and Poland's illiberal club?
  4. Johnson's call for new Brexit deal hits EU 'no'
  5. Wonky bananas and legal delusions in the Brexit camp
Johnson's call for new Brexit deal hits EU 'no'

The UK will not nominate a new EU commissioner, the new British PM said in his first address to parliament, and insisted that the Irish backstop can be renegotiated - without giving any specifics on alternative solutions.

News in Brief

  1. Orban's party pulls EU parliament candidate
  2. Pompeo in Brussels to reset US-EU relationship
  3. Worldwide, tens of thousands still receive 'Nazi pension'
  4. EU central bank warns against Facebook currency
  5. New military build-up between Russia and Georgia
  6. Russia's parliament seeks to create gene-edited babies
  7. Greece moves migrants from overcrowded island
  8. Iceland and Norway to adopt EU energy laws

Opinion

How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament

British plans to - maybe - take part in EU elections risk legal chaos in the next European Parliament, which could be resolved only by treaty change - an unlikely prospect.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  5. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  7. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  8. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  9. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  10. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North

Latest News

  1. Wonky bananas and legal delusions in the Brexit camp
  2. Johnson threatens rebel Tory MPs with snap election
  3. French MPs criticise Catalonia situation ahead of verdict
  4. Bulgaria: Why did von der Leyen endorse bad politics?
  5. Time for an EU commissioner for animal welfare
  6. Far-right AfD scores big in east German elections
  7. The new European Commission: what's next?
  8. A message to the EU from Syria

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  3. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  4. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  7. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  12. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us