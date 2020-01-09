Thursday

9th Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Brexit

Brussels warns UK of 'difficult' Brexit trade talks

  • 'The truth is that our partnership cannot and will not be the same as before,' said the EU Commission chief, Ursula von der leyen, at an event in London (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday (8 January) that the future trade negotiations between Europe and the UK will be "difficult" within the period set by the UK, but that Brussels remains optimistic about the future.

"Without an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership," she said, adding that "it is basically impossible to negotiate all [sectors]".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But freshly-elected Conservative British prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out any extension request - although he has a track record of going back on promises, having previously promised to leave the EU on 31 October 2019 "do or die".

The UK will in fact now leave the EU on 31 January.

"Without the freedom of movement of people, you cannot have the free movement of capital, goods and services [and] without a level playing field on the environment, labour, taxation and state aid, you cannot have highest-quality access to the world's largest single market," von der Leyen stated in London - in her first visit there since becoming commission chief.

As a result, the EU and the UK will have to prioritise some elements of the deal, she warned.

"Each side would do what was best for them," but the German head of the EU made clear that any solution must uphold "the integrity of the European Union, its single market and its customs union".

"We are ready to work day and night to get as much of this done within the timeframe we have," von der Leyen added.

"None of this means it will be easy, but we start this negotiation from a position of certainty, goodwill, shared interests and purpose," she said.

In practice, the commission chief pointed out that the UK will have nine to 10 months to get a deal in time for it to be ratified by 31 December.

New partnership beyond trade

Von der Leyen insisted that the EU is ready to negotiate "a truly ambitious and comprehensive new partnership" with the UK, which includes a trade deal with "zero tariffs, zero quotas and zero dumpings".

The commission president has also decided to reach a new partnership "that goes well beyond trade and has an unprecedented scope" - covering "climate action to data protection, fisheries to energy, transport to space [and] financial services to security".

However, the relationship between the EU and the UK will never be the same after Brexit, she said, despite the fact that the UK and the EU will still share the same challenges, values, believes, history and geography.

"The truth is that our partnership cannot and will not be the same as before. And it cannot and will not be as close as before, because with every choice comes a consequence," von der Leyen admitted.

But Brexit does not only mark the end of something, it also marks a new phase.

"When the sun rises again on 1 February the EU and the UK will still be the best of friends and partners," von der Leyen said.

"This is the story of old friends and new beginnings," she added.

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK
  2. Von der Leyen warns of tough Brexit talks in 2020
  3. Irish leader backs UK idea of bridge to Scotland

Agenda

Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK

The EU foreign affairs chief attempts to salvage whatever is left of the Iran nuclear deal by inviting the Iranian foreign minister to Brussels - while the EU commission president heads to London for Brexit talks.

Von der Leyen warns of tough Brexit talks in 2020

The EU Commission president told MEPs in Strasbourg that time is running out in the expected 11 months available to strike a future trade deal with the UK - negotiations will have to continue into 2021 too.

EU sighs relief after 'decisive' Johnson victory in UK

The remaining 27 EU countries also told the UK to quickly ratify the withdrawal agreement, and start negotiations on future trade. The EU is keen to protect its own interests and prevent unfair competition from Britain.

Huge win for Conservatives in UK election

Britain is almost certain to leave the EU in January after a huge election win for prime minister Boris Johnson, but Scotland aims to break off and stay.

EU threatens legal action against UK over commissioner

The European Commission has started an infringement proceeding against the United Kingdom for failing to nominate a commissioner-candidate. The new commission, which wants to launch on 1 December, first requires a commissioner from each of the 28 EU states.

News in Brief

  1. Irregular migration to EU at lowest level since 2013
  2. Report: Millions of EU Eritrea aid used for forced labour
  3. Poll: majority of Turks still favour EU membership
  4. UK could put food tariffs on states with lower standards
  5. Dutch government: 'travel to Iran only if essential'
  6. EU and Belarus sign visa agreement
  7. Trump tells UK, Germany and France to face Iran reality
  8. 500 migrants evacuated from Maltese centre after fire

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us