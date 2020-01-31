Friday

31st Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Brexit

'Size matters', EU warns UK as it leaves

  • EU Council president Charles Michel (l), Parliament president David Sassoli and Commission chef Ursula von der Leyen promised a reinforced Europe in the wake of Brexit

By

As the UK was preparing to leave the EU at midnight on Friday (31 January) after 47-years of membership, the EU's top officials pledged to reinforce the EU's role in the "ever-louder cacophony of the world".

In an op-ed published on the day the UK ends its membership, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU Parliament president David Sassoli and EU Council president Charles Michel said the post-Brexit period would mark a "new dawn for Europe".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • The three presidents at the Jean Monnet Museum retreat on Thursday (Photo: European Commission)

"[…] The member states of Europe will continue to join forces and build a common future. In an age of great power competition and turbulent geopolitics, size matters," they said after returning from a retreat in France to talk about the EU's future.

"No country alone can hold back the tide of climate change, find the solutions to the digital future or have a strong voice in the ever-louder cacophony of the world. But together, the European Union can," they argued.

The three leaders argued that Brexit has strengthened EU unity.

"The last few years have brought us closer together – as nations, as institutions and as people," the presidents said three-and-a-half years after the British referendum.

"How much stronger we are when we are together," they added.

Unique Union

The EU marked the UK's departure with a sombre tone. Attention will now, however, turn to deeply-divisive issues within the EU, the negotiations over the next long-term budget, how to manage migration and how to create a more assertive EU in the world.

The talks with the UK on the future relations will also test the remaining 27 member states' unity, while a new post-Brexit power dynamic among EU countries will still have to crystallise.

At a press conference on Brexit day, Michel said that member states "will devote all our energy a stronger and more ambitious European Union".

Von der Leyen said during the almost 50 years of UK membership, the EU "has gained political impetus, and has become a global economic powerhouse".

"Our experience has taught us that strength does not lie in splendid isolation but in our unique union," the commission chief said.

"Let there be no doubt that the challenges that EU faces and the opportunities it can grasp have not changed because of Brexit," she said.

The three institutional leaders have said they have learnt from Brexit, with Michel saying more attention needs to be paid to what citizens want and the daily added value of the EU needs to be tangible.

The three politicians spent Thursday in France at the Jean Monnet Museum to discuss the planned two-year reform exercise, the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The three institutional leaders also had a warning for the departing UK.

"We want to have the best possible relationship with the UK but it will never be as good as membership," von der Leyen said.

Michel repeated earlier warnings to London that the more the UK will diverge from EU standards the less the access to the single market.

The three leaders wrote that "without the free movement of people, there can be no free movement of capital, goods and services. Without a level playing field on environment, labour, taxation and state aid, there cannot be the highest quality access to the single market.

Talks on the future relationship are expected to start in early March with Britain, which the three have described as the EU's "natural allies".

Site Section

  1. Brexit

Related stories

  1. 'Brexit is not going to go away,' warns EU's Barnier
  2. EU Parliament bids tearful farewell to British MEPs
  3. EU states wary of MEPs leading future conference
  4. EU commission 'lacks ambition' on future conference
EU states wary of MEPs leading future conference

The majority of member states back the "policy first" concept of the Croatian EU presidency for the focus of the post-Brexit internal reform exercise. EU countries also want to make sure the EU parliament does not get to lead alone.

Brexit deal to be signed, as sides poised for tough talks

MEPs move to approve the Brexit deal, and EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen and EU council president Charles MIchel prepare to sign it on Friday. The future relationship talks can only start late February, early March.

Boost for Right in post-Brexit EU parliament

The far-right Identity and Democracy will overtake the Greens as the fourth-largest party in the European Parliament on 1 February, after the UK's MEPs vacate their seats.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  6. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General

Latest News

  1. 'Size matters', EU warns UK as it leaves
  2. What will Brexit mean for climate action in EU and UK?
  3. 'Law of silence' reigns over EESC leaders, says staff union
  4. MEPs urge binding rules for common chargers by July
  5. Online platforms need regulating, Jourova warns
  6. Brexit can spur EU fight on bureaucracy
  7. Spotlight on Pakistan and Philippines in EU trade report
  8. US compares its military in Germany to Israel in Palestine

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us