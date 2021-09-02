Thursday

2nd Sep 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

EU agency: Shipping needs major emissions cuts

  • As shipping activities are expected to grow over the coming decades, so do their associated emissions (Photo: EUobserver)

By

Listen to article

Emissions from shipping must be reduced further if Europe wants to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, the European Maritime Safety Agency warned in a report on Wednesday (1 September).

In the EU, maritime transport is responsible for about 13.5 percent of transport emissions, slightly behind aviation (14.4 percent) and far behind road transport (71 percent).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

About 77 percent of external trade and 35 percent of trade among member states is transported by sea.

Although the EU's emissions from domestic navigation have decreased by 26 percent since 1990, they still account for about 16 million tonnes of CO2.

According to the report, this decrease responds to new EU standards related to fleet renewals and energy efficiency introduced in 2003.

Yet, navigation remains a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and other dangerous pollutants to water and air, harmful for terrestrial and marine ecosystems.

"Continued action to reduce its environmental footprint is needed for the sector to play its part in turning Europe into a climate-neutral continent by 2050," reads the report.

It adds that extra efforts are needed toward "meeting our zero pollution ambition and halting and reversing biodiversity loss".

But as shipping activities are expected to grow over the coming decades, so do their associated emissions.

Last year, the UN agency controlling the environmental impact of international maritime transport (IMO) projected an increase of shipping emissions of between 90 percent and 130 percent by 2050 (compared to 2008).

Such growth in emissions would be incompatible with the EU's 2050 climate‑neutrality target, the report warns.

The head of the European Environment Agency, Hans Bruyninckx, said that "the maritime transport in Europe and the entire international shipping community has an urgent responsibility to step up their efforts to reduce this sector's environmental footprint".

"Much more is needed for a fundamental shift towards a sustainable maritime transport sector that contributes to secure the future well-being and survival of our most sensitive ecosystems and coastal areas, and the well-being of Europeans," he added.

Air and water pollution

Additionally, the report points out the negative impact of shipping on the air quality of coastlines, local regions and urban areas where the ports are located.

It warns that nitrogen oxides, one of the main air pollutants caused by navigation, are expected to increase gradually. These particles can cause health conditions for those living in harbours, and cause acid rain.

Water and oil pollution, as well as the introduction of non-indigenous species into EU waters that threaten biodiversity, are also mentioned as key impacts of the shipping industry on the environment.

A total of 112 accidental oil tanker spills (of seven tonnes and over) have been reported in EU waters since 1990.

Over the last decade, eight out of a worldwide total of 62 occurred in EU waters, showing that "the number of oil spills from tankers is marginal in comparison with the global numbers," says the report.

To reduce emissions from maritime transport, Brussels has proposed extending the EU's carbon market (EU Emissions Trading System) to cover maritime shipping to reduce emissions, covering all intra-EU journeys and 50 percent of those going outside the bloc from European ports from 2023.

The proposal will need the agreement of the 27 EU countries plus the European Parliament.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. Lobbyists backed election of key MEP on shipping emissions
  2. European shipping's dirty secret
  3. Arctic shipping routes unlikely to be 'Suez of the north'

Exclusive

Lobbyists backed election of key MEP on shipping emissions

An MEP from the European Parliament's largest political group, the centre-right EPP, is tabling pro-industry amendments on a bill to regulate carbon emissions on ships. The same MEP received campaign backing and support from industry lobbyists.

Opinion

European shipping's dirty secret

As the EU launches its flagship Green Deal, the Greens call for shipping emissions to be included in carbon targets. Ships carrying goods to and from the UK emitted more CO2 than all the cars in Britain's 15-largest cities.

Arctic shipping routes unlikely to be 'Suez of the north'

Shipping and mineral companies are salivating at the prospect of new shipping routes in the Arctic as sea ice begins its global warming-induced retreat. The North Sea Route could be a boon for northern European companies. But caveats abound, not least for the environment.

News in Brief

  1. No need for vaccine-booster jabs, EU agency says
  2. WHO monitoring new 'Mu' coronavirus variant
  3. Green NGOs to boycott fossil-fuel Brussels media events
  4. British students struggling to get EU visas after Brexit
  5. EU carbon border tax to cost Russia billions
  6. Pro-EU feeling waning in Western Balkans, Serbia says
  7. EU concerned about sea impact of Syrian oil spill
  8. EU court orders Hungary company probe to be public

Opinion

Why 'Fit for 55' isn't fit for purpose

In a worst-case scenario, the EU's climate policies would exclude developing nations from international trade, forcing them to trade with each other, forming economic and environmental 'ghettos' while the wealthy West enjoys the benefits of free trade and clean energy.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Russia-Ukraine war has 'global' importance, Biden says
  2. EU seeks Afghan safe passage to Pakistan
  3. EU agency: Shipping needs major emissions cuts
  4. Study: Covid generational divide 'to reshape EU politics'
  5. French central bank says: It's the ecology, stupid!
  6. US relations and European security after fall of Kabul
  7. Anti-refugee hawks dominate EU talks on Afghanistan
  8. Big tech's EU lobby spending revealed, as key acts loom

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us