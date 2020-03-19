Thursday

19th Mar 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Vast queues, as EU struggles with closed borders

  • Huge border queues have forced the EU to consider freight-only lanes (Photo: europa.eu)

By

Immense queues with waiting times of over 20 hours formed along some of the internal borders of the EU, as people struggled to get home and delivery lorries got stuck at closed borders.

Pressure was high on Wednesday (18 March) on the German-Polish border, where hundreds of citizens from Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia wanted to cross to get home, although it decreased later in the day as Baltic countries sent ferries to Germany to pick up their citizens.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

A train and a plane also helped to repatriate the Baltic EU citizens, after Poland closed its borders last weekend to non-Polish citizens and suspended international air and railway travel in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Baltic countries criticised Poland for not opening up a "humanitarian corridor" for passenger cars, as Warsaw only organised convoys of vans and buses escorted by police.

Additional border crossings between Poland and Germany were opened up, with some reserved only for transport lorries to speed their transit.

Many other member states have rolled out draconian restrictions.

There were 40km of lines of cars stuck at the border between Austria and Hungary on Wednesday.

Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, Lithuania, Germany, Estonia, Portugal, Spain, and non-EU members Switzerland and Norway have informed the EU commission about reintroducing border controls as the virus spread around the continent.

EU leaders on Tuesday backed the commission's guidelines to coordinate border measures.

Free movement of goods and people are key pillars of European integration and the economy within the passport-free Schengen zone, but the virus outbreak has tested EU solidarity and the free flow of goods and citizens.

Over videoconference, EU transport ministers held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the measures, financial help and tax relief to the transport sector, and minimising the disruption of the internal market.

"We agreed it is important to keep the freight moving, also across borders in order to make sure that the essential goods and medical supplies reach our citizens," Croatian transport minister Oleg Butković said, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency.

They discussed, based on the guidelines, free movement of transport workers, priority lanes for freight transport, flexibility for rules on driving and rest times, and notifying the commission of upcoming measures.

In Estonia for instance, mandatory checks for truck drivers have been stopped to reduce the queues at the Ikla border crossing with Latvia.

Meanwhile, EU home affairs ministers also held a meeting over videoconference on Wednesday.

"People must be able to return home and supplies must continue to arrive," home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson tweeted later.

However, it will take time before member states feel at ease with lifting border controls.

"Now that the guidelines have been discussed with the member states, and that they have largely approved and welcomed the guidelines, we expect member states in the spirit of cooperation and solidarity to implement them as quickly as possible," commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

"This is key for citizens stranded in member states and who want to go home, and key to ensure delivery of medical equipment and supplies to health care facilities and patients," he added.

The guidelines say member states must always admit their own citizens and residents and facilitate the transit of other EU citizens and residents who are on their way home.

However, the commission has little room to manoeuvre when it comes to pressuring EU countries to lift restrictions.

"The commission does not have the prerogative to stop these border controls from being introduced legally, but we do monitor the proportionality and the necessity of the introduction of these border controls," another spokesperson added.

"This is about member states understanding that it is in their own interest to cooperate, to solve the issue," Mamer said.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. EU closes external borders in anti-virus move
  2. Africa wary of European tourists spreading virus
  3. Coronavirus: Spain's lockdown will 'last more than 15 days'
Africa wary of European tourists spreading virus

Cases of European tourists bringing the virus to African states has roused fears of contagion, as some seek to avoid self-isolation, regardless of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

Coronavirus: Spain's lockdown will 'last more than 15 days'

Spain's lockdown involves never-before-seen measures, such as nationalisation of private health providers and closure of non-essential shops, but crowds on Monday morning showed teleworking was being only partly implemented.

Coronavirus: Greek island refugees in semi-lockdown

Greece has banned large pubic gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while imposing a curfew on thousands of asylum seekers and migrants living in misery in overcrowded camps, with one water tap for 1,300 people at one camp.

Not easy getting 80,000 EU citizens home

Returning home has become complicated for many EU citizens - both inside and outside the bloc -as the number of travel and entry restrictions keeps growing globally in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

News in Brief

  1. Hungary to deploy military to 140 companies
  2. EU Brexit negotiator Barnier tests positive for coronavirus
  3. EU calls on Netflix to help reduce internet congestion
  4. Coronavirus: Italy to extend lockdown beyond 3 April
  5. China's Wuhan reports no new cases for first time
  6. Merkel: 'We are not doomed'
  7. Coronavirus: Up to 25m jobs might be lost worldwide
  8. Italy's Lombardy records 475 coronavirus deaths in one day

Markets plunge after ECB and EU fail to convince

US president Donald Trump hit the EU economy with an unexpected travel ban, while markets went into a freefall after disappointment with the European Central Bank's measures to offset the coronavirus fallout.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  3. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us