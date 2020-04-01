Wednesday

1st Apr 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Human rights abusers don't stop for virus, MEPs tell EU

  • Human rights abusers round the world to face targeted EU sanctions after measures go through (Photo: banspy)

By

The EU should press ahead with new human rights sanctions despite the virus crisis, a group of MEPs has said.

"While we are focused today on the Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot forget the ongoing human rights abuses taking place around the world at the hands of dictators and kleptocrats," they said in a letter to EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell last Friday (27 March), seen by EUobserver.

"It is therefore essential that the [EU foreign service] moves quickly in formulating the details of this global sanctions regime," they said.

The draft EU law was born out of national 'Magnitsky Acts' already used by the US, the UK, Canada, and three small EU states.

It is meant to slap EU visa bans and asset freezes on targeted human rights abusers overseas who enjoy impunity at home, such as the Russian officials who conspired to kill anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky in 2009.

The Dutch, who first proposed the EU-level act, declined to use Magnitsky's name in its title for political reasons.

But the ball was now in EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell's court, after EU foreign ministers tasked him, on 9 December, to "prepare [legal] documentation" for the measures.

"We believe that excluding Sergei Magnitsky's name would be a huge political gift to [Russian] president [Vladimir] Putin, who has made deleting Magnitsky's name from the title of foreign legislation a high priority," the MEPs added.

It would also be "a terrible injustice" to Magnitsky's ultimate personal sacrifice, they said.

The group of 46 MEPs came from across the political spectrum and included big names, such as former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt and former Estonian and Polish foreign ministers Urmas Paet and Radosław Sikorski.

Borrell's tasking came before coronavirus burst on the agenda.

But the pandemic has not stopped member states' ambassadors from discussing legislation in the EU Council in Brussels.

And it has not stopped EU capitals from adopting foreign policy decisions by "written procedure", such as agreeing to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia on 25 March.

"Discussions on the various elements of this future EU human rights sanctions regime are currently ongoing in the Council," Borrell's spokeswoman told EUobserver on Tuesday.

"Of course, everyone is conscious of the crisis, but on the other hand, we have things to do ... so we continue to work," another EU diplomat recently told this website.

The MEPs' letter spoke of a "European Magnitsky Act", but Borrell's service declined to use the same vocabulary in what might be seen as a rebuttal in the name dispute.

"The Magnitsky Act is the name of a US legislative act on global human rights sanctions. We do not have the equivalent at this stage in the EU," Borrell's spokeswoman said.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Berlin ready to airlift Greek island refugees

Berlin's justice minister Dirk Behrendt has said the city is ready to airlift up to 1,500 asylum seekers and refugees stuck on the Greek islands, as German activists collect money to pay for the evacuation.

Von der Leyen criticises Hungary, but fails to mention it

The EU Commission called on member states not to trample on democratic rules in the fightback against coronavirus - without mentioning Hungary by name. It will monitor all EU countries and discuss emergency measures on Wednesday.

Air pollution drops in Europe, but how long will it last?

Air pollution has dramatically decreased across Europe following the coronavirus lockdown measures - although experts warn an 'emissions surge' is likely to happen as economies recover. Meanwhile, experts point out the link between air pollution and Covid-19 "underlying conditions".

News in Brief

  1. Danish conservatives want Orban party kicked out of EPP
  2. Dutch finance minister repents on virus help
  3. France to house domestic violence victims in hotels
  4. Europe sends medical goods to Iran, despite US embargo
  5. Commission sets consultation on raising 2030 climate target
  6. 12-year old Belgian girl dies of coronavirus
  7. EU commission: no 'indefinite' emergency measures
  8. Denmark plans 'gradual' return to normal after Easter

Interview

How Europe coped with pandemic 100 years ago

The 1918 flu pandemic "was just another thing to put up with" for people numbed by World War One - but there were also parallels with today, a British academic says.

Romania: Inside the EU's worst healthcare system, as virus hits

The country's lack of investment in the medical system, widespread corruption, politically-appointed hospital managers and staff shortages (as droves of doctors and nurses left to work in other European countries), severely weakened Romania's ability to deal with an emergency.

