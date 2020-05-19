Tuesday

19th May 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Vaccine selfishness goes against science, EU regulator warns

  • Guido Rasi, the EMA director, was professor of microbiology at the University of Rome (Photo: eu2018at)

By

People most in need, not national hoarders, should get the first shots of any future coronavirus vaccine, the EU medicines regulator has said.

The first batches should go to "people most at risk of infection", such as medical staff on the front lines or transport sector workers, not just in all EU countries, but internationally, Guido Rasi, who heads the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in Amsterdam, said on Monday (18 May).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

That would create a "first ring of protection", which could later be fanned out to other groups as vaccine stocks grew, he said.

Scientists would have to model details of which "communities" to immunise first, but the ring method was "the rational approach", Rasi added.

The EMA authorises medicines for EU-wide distribution.

Rasi, who used to be professor of microbiology at the University of Rome, spoke to MEPs on the European Parliament's health committee in a videoconference.

But despite the EMA's good services, vaccine production and distribution will be decided at national and corporate level in Europe and beyond.

There is no coronavirus vaccine yet.

But "we [countries] shouldn't fight each other. We should make it [a vaccine] available community-wise, not country-wise ... I feel strongly about this," Rasi said.

The European Commission and EMA were working on "joint procurement" of vaccines, he noted.

The EMA was also working on "compassionate use" authorisation, a special fast-track procedure, of Remdesivir.

The drug, developed by Irish company Gilead Sciences Ireland, has helped patients suffering from the Sars and Ebola viruses in the past.

The emergency EMA approval could be given "in the coming days", Rasi said.

Research on monoclonal antibodies was promising, he added, but he "didn't see anything" other than Remdesivir on the approval horizon.

Monoclonal antibodies are human proteins used by the immune system, which can be engineered by bio-tech firms to attack specific targets, such as coronavirus.

A coronavirus vaccine could be a goldmine for companies such as British and French pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi, who recently joined forces to create one.

And the EMA was being bombarded with new pitches by drugs firms, the agency's director noted.

It was a good idea to develop multiple vaccines at the same time, in order to increase availability and treatment options, Rasi said.

Some vaccines worked better in some demographics than others, the EU expert noted, and science never created panaceas that immunised 100 percent of patients with zero adverse reactions, he said.

EMA staff were "passionate" about stopping the pandemic, Rasi said.

The EMA had paused some publications because of the disruption caused by moving from London to the Netherlands after Brexit, he noted.

But it would be publishing all its research on corona-vaccines, he promised.

Vaccine sceptics

The good news was, the longer the virus stayed, the better the vaccines would become, Rasi said.

The bad news was it might not go away, like hepatitis or HIV, he added.

More bad news was that vaccine scepticism, popular fears about vaccine side-effects and conspiracy theories, could have a "very important negative effect" on the fight to stop coronavirus, Rasi said.

People should still take normal flu vaccines, not least so that doctors knew whether patients had flu or coronavirus, he said.

And as governments and industries pondered the long-term effect of events, Rasi, the EMA head, advised EU capitals to further integrate health policy.

Vaccine-production should also be brought closer to home, he added, in terms of Europe's medical security.

"Making vaccines in a third country gives us some vulnerability. Some 10 years ago we enjoyed a local capacity in Europe, but now it has been almost dismantled," he said.

"That's an overall pharmaceutical policy that Europe will have to consider," Rasi said.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. A Covid-19 vaccine? Why licensing is so important
  2. EU vaccine fundraising kicks off This WEEK
  3. EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine
  4. Brussels to combat vaccine-scepticism after record EU measles outbreaks

Agenda

EU vaccine fundraising kicks off This WEEK

Worldwide efforts will be made to find €7.5bn for a possible cure for Covid-19. The commission will also flesh out its estimates of the coming recession.

EU launches funding drive for Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission launches on Monday an initiative to raise €7.5bn to speed up the development of vaccines, treatment and testing capacity, ensuring that is equally "available to everyone and at affordable prices" and avoiding nationalisms.

Macron and Merkel propose €500bn EU recovery fund

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron proposed on Monday a recovery fund of €500bn to support the sectors and regions in the EU most affected by the coronavirus crisis.

'Worrying' increase in online child abuse, Europol says

Child sexual abuse online is more sought-after by criminals as more children are online at home, the EU's law enforcement agency warns. The economic crisis following the pandemic could also strengthen well-established criminal networks.

Opinion

EU can safely rescue summer season in Europe

Measures deemed necessary at the start of the epidemic in Europe to stop cross-border contagion are now becoming disproportionate in light of the lighter national internal measures in place, writes Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party.

New warning on virus apps' digital privacy safeguards

Authorities have already released or plan to roll out contact-tracing apps across the EU. However, the coronavirus pandemic has brought into focus the risks of these surveillance technologies - and their potential negative impact on human rights.

Latest News

  1. Belgium confirms probe into China-Malta spy threat
  2. Macron and Merkel propose €500bn EU recovery fund
  3. 'Worrying' increase in online child abuse, Europol says
  4. Vaccine selfishness goes against science, EU regulator warns
  5. New EU migration pact set for start of summer
  6. Why is Greece an outlier in EU's Covid-19 response?
  7. Pandemic speeds calls for ban on facial recognition
  8. Belgium kept EU in the dark on China threat

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us