Friday

5th Mar 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Worries on Europe's infection surge, after six-week drop

  • 'We need to get back to the basics,' said the chief of the European branch of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, urging countries to ramp up testing and genome-sequencing efforts (Photo: European Parliament)

By

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday (4 March) of a surge in the number of new coronavirus infections across Europe - after six consecutive weeks of decline.

Over one million new cases have been reported in the 53-country region of Europe, representing an increase of nine percent on the previous week.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We are seeing a resurgence in central and eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high," said the chief of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge.

France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Poland, among others, have recently seen a spike in the number of new coronavirus cases - while infections have dropped in Ireland, Monaco, Montenegro, Spain and Portugal over the past two weeks.

Hungary recorded on Thursday 6,278 new cases, the highest daily tally in three months, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic, one of the hardest-hit countries in the bloc, turned to European countries with a request to share the burden of coronavirus patients as hospitals across the country fill up. Neighbouring Germany, Poland, and Switzerland have offered dozens of beds in hospitals.

"Continued strain on our hospitals and health workers is being met with acts of medical solidarity between European neighbours. Nonetheless, over a year into the pandemic, our health systems should not be in this situation," Kluge said.

"We need to get back to the basics," he added, urging countries to ramp up testing and genome-sequencing efforts to identify variants.

Ease lockdowns 'gradually' warning

Moreover, the WHO Europe chief also said that countries should only ease lockdowns "gradually," driving their decision by evidence - while considering measures to counter "pandemic fatigue".

Meanwhile, the EU's medicines agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - an announcement welcomed by the WHO Europe as "good news".

"We desperately need to enlarge our portfolio of vaccines, so I see this as a very welcome development," Kluge said, adding that Russia has "a robust and proven past of vaccine development". This was the case for polio and yellow fever.

The rolling review is the first step in the EU's vaccine-authorisation process. Afterwards, a marketing authorisation application can be submitted.

Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, according to results published in the journal The Lancet last month.

With their orders for the Russian vaccine, Slovakia and Hungary are the only countries in the EU country that have purchased a vaccine that is not yet authorised by the EMA.

The European Commission said on Thursday that there are no current negotiations to purchase the Russian vaccine, however.

"No talks are ongoing between negotiation teams and the producers, or institutes, or companies or organisations behind the Sputnik vaccine," a commission spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the commission president Ursula von der Leyen queried the Sputnik V vaccine, questioning why "Russia is offering millions of millions of doses while not sufficiently progressing in vaccinating their own people".

Only around four percent of Russia's population has received the jab so far, according to Our World in Data.

"Given the relatively low vaccination rate, you can see that Russia is using Sputnik V as a political instrument," said German MEP Christian Ehler from the European People's Party.

Russians first?

For his part, fellow MEP Peter Liese said he was sceptical about whether the vaccine could accelerate inoculation programmes across the bloc since larger deliveries to the EU would only be possible when the mass vaccinations in Russia are finished.

"This will only be possible in the second half of the year, and then we will definitely no longer need Sputnik," he said.

"At that time, there is a real chance that, in addition to the three vaccines already approved and Johnson&Johnson, the companies Curevac and Novavx will also already be able to deliver," he added.

Until now, BioNtech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are the only jabs approved in the EU, but Johnson&Johnson authorisation is expected next week (11 March).

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. EU Commission casts doubt on Russian Sputnik vaccine
  2. Hungary must keep Russian vaccine within borders, says EU
  3. EU fraud agency warns governments on vaccine scams
  4. I love the EU - but the vaccine strategy is a fiasco
EU fraud agency warns governments on vaccine scams

OLAF said fraudsters may offer to sell large quantities of vaccines, deliver a sample in order to pocket the first advance payment - and then vanish with the money, or deliver fake vaccines.

Stakeholder

I love the EU - but the vaccine strategy is a fiasco

In my opinion, the contracts Europe negotiated with the pharmaceutical companies were extremely unbalanced. Precise on pricing and liabilities but weak and vague on supply and timing, and with escape routes to the contractual obligations of the pharmaceutical companies involved.

EU to propose Covid-free 'travel pass' ahead of summer

The European Commission is set to unveil a legislative proposal on a "digital green pass" to allow vaccinated people to travel more freely for the summer. But Belgium says the pass risks discrimination against people unable to get the jab.

Opinion

Together Europe can beat pandemics, Alzheimer's, cancer

Let's expand the EU with a Health Union where cutting edge research and world-class applications go hand in hand. For this, it is worth being European, believing in Europe, working on Europe, writes European People's Party leader Manfred Weber MEP.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

Latest News

  1. China and Russia abusing corona for geopolitics, Lithuania says
  2. Worries on Europe's infection surge, after six-week drop
  3. EU wants large firms to report on gender pay-gap or face fines
  4. EU Commission cannot hold Frontex to account
  5. Orbán leaves EPP group - the beginning of a long endgame
  6. 'Corporate due diligence'? - a reality check before EP votes
  7. Austrian ex-minister joins list of EU's pro-Kremlin lobbyists
  8. Internal Frontex probe to deliver final report this week

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us