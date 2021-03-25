Thursday

25th Mar 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

EU sharpens vaccine export tool, amid third wave

  • Vaccine deliveries have been sluggish to the EU in the first months of the year due to delays from AstraZeneca, EU officials said (Photo: European Commission)

By

The EU Commission on Wednesday (24 March) proposed to sharpen its rules on the export of Covid-19 vaccines, and stop shipping to countries with higher inoculation rates - as well as those that do not send back doses or raw materials to the bloc.

The move could escalate tensions with manufacturers and EU allies, as Europe battles with a rising third wave of infections, stricter lockdowns, and sluggish vaccine roll-out due to slow deliveries from pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The EU introduced the tool in January, making companies request authorisation from EU countries to be able to export.

Countries have so far stopped only one export - of AstraZeneca vaccines to Australia - and approved 381 export requests.

According to the proposal, governments and the commission could now take into account if the destination country, if it has a production capacity of its own, or restricts exports of vaccines or raw materials.

They should also consider the epidemiological situation in the destination country, the vaccination rate, and the availability of Covid-19 vaccines there.

The new proposed rules do not set a general, detailed benchmark, and export requests will be decided on a case-by-case basis. The measures will stay in place until at least the end of June.

"The most important thing at this crucial moment is to stabilise and accelerate the delivery of vaccines," commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters.

"Despite the fact that EU is one of the global hotspots of the pandemic, the EU is also the largest exporter of vaccines," he added.

UK in spotlight

While the commission says that the refined tool is not addressed at any country, the UK seems to be targeted - as it has received 10m vaccines since January from the EU but has not exported back.

EU officials argue that while the UK does not have an explicit export ban, it has a de facto ban through its contract with AstraZeneca that require the firm to supply British markets first.

But EU states want to share the pain of delayed AstraZeneca deliveries fairly with the UK.

"Europe should be an open place for vaccine exports, but there should be a fair share for Europeans too," said the EU official.

The export authorisation would also be extended to 17 countries neighbouring the EU, including Israel, Norway, and Switzerland, that have been previously exempted, to avoid any risk of circumventing tougher export rules.

"Exports should take place in an environment where things come back," said an EU official.

A UK government spokesperson said London will continue to work with the EU to "deliver the vaccine rollout". "We are all fighting the same pandemic. Vaccines are an international operation," the spokesperson said.

Later on Wednesday, the UK and the EU have said in a joint statement that they wanted to "create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all".

AstraZeneca's missing millions

EU officials said export restrictions could also kick in if companies do not respect quarterly contracts.

Officials have been criticising AstraZeneca, which has lagged behind delivering under its EU contract, and its UK contract.

"AstraZeneca is very far away form their contractual commitments. They have committed to deliver 120m to the EU in the first quarter of the year, they are promising to be able to deliver 30m, but they are not even close to this figure as of today," Dombrovskis said.

"It is clear in the EU we also need to ensure vaccination of our population, and there - in a sense - we are behind schedule" he added.

Previously, Pfizer/BioNTech, which has delivered under its EU contract, expressed concern over tougher export rules - which could also affect them.

"We have been clear with all stakeholders that the free movement of goods and supply across borders is absolutely critical to Pfizer and the patients we serve," a Pfizer spokesman said last week.

Win-win or lose-lose?

The proposal will be discussed by EU leaders at their online meeting on Thursday, but they will not decide on it yet, senior EU officials said.

EU member states are divided over the proposal, with France, Germany and Italy broadly supporting the tighter export curbs, and countries including the Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland are more cautious about export bans to countries, specifically Britain.

"We don't want to interfere with global supply chains, we are looking for win-wins ... I hope this is a stick which will not have to be used, because it might turn out to be a lose-lose," said an EU diplomat.

However, the commission's proposal will come into force unless a "qualified majority' of EU members oppose it, which is very unlikely.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. EU against 'outright ban' of vaccine exports before summit
  2. Vaccine export 'ban' row heats up ahead of EU summit
  3. EU controls vaccine exports, as AstraZeneca jab approved
Vaccine export 'ban' row heats up ahead of EU summit

"This is not about banning vaccine exports, this is about making sure that companies deliver on their commitments to the member states and the EU that are inscribed in contracts," commission spokesman Eric Mamer said.

EU fears 'alarming' third wave, as bloc back in lockdown

The European Commission has raised concerns about the "alarming" epidemiological situation in some member states, warning that it could worsen in the coming weeks as a third wave of the pandemic hits the continent.

Belgium goes into four-week Easter lockdown

Belgium's prime minister Alexander De Croo announced on Wednesday that the country will go into four weeks of Easter lockdown, starting from Saturday (27 March).

News in Brief

  1. Navalny says his health has sharply deteriorated in jail
  2. Germany eases citizenship rules for Nazi victims' relatives
  3. European club shames Portugal on racism
  4. Sweden to end travel ban on Norway and Denmark
  5. Hong Kong democracy activist charged with 'conspiracy'
  6. EU starts 30 days of talks on green transition with Africa
  7. UK government to introduce tougher asylum system
  8. UN to investigate Belarus post-election torture allegations

EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told

The majority of countries in Europe are falling short on tracking coronavirus variants. Only seven member states have increased genome sequencing to the level recommended for detecting and monitoring the emergence and dominance of these strains.

Stakeholder

Vaccine certificates are a way to reopen Europe, not close it

A common vaccination certificate – instead of 27 individual initiatives - can form part of the solution, together with other sanitary measures already in place, to resume travel and tourism and reduce current travel restrictions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us