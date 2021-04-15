Thursday

15th Apr 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Belgium to reopen borders, terraces and hairdressers

  • From 19 April, travel to and from Belgium will be possible again for non-essential trips (Photo: Valentina Pop)

By

Belgium has decided to ease its coronavirus measures in the weeks to come, notably the reopening of the country's borders and cafe and restaurant terraces.

"We have chosen for a prudent but realistic opening", Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said in a press conference on Wednesday (14 April) on the advice of the Belgian Consultative Committee, adding "we haven't received much good news from the hospitals, where more young people are in intensive care."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • 'We have chosen for a prudent but realistic opening', Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said in a press conference (Photo: premier.fed.be)

De Croo also warned that the country is not fighting the same virus as during the first and second wave anymore, but one that is much more aggressive and contagious.

However, the so-called reproduction number has gone below one, which means that one infected person on average infects one person or less - a signal that the third wave is over.

On Monday (19 April) the schools will reopen for children up to 14-years old. For youngsters between 14 and 18, part-time education will be possible at the schools, the other half at home.

Non-essential travel will be possible again, with the borders reopening from 19 April. However, the police will keep checking travellers have completed the mandatory passenger location form.

Also, the travel to red zones remain prohibited, and those returning from such a zone will need to go into quarantine, whether vaccinated or not.

On 26 April the shops will reopen, without the current necessary appointment, and non-medical 'contact' professions like hairdressers will reopen their doors. It will also be possible to meet with 10 people outside instead of the current four.

"The other phases will depend on vaccination and responsibility of the citizens," De Croo said, adding that "if the numbers in the hospitals keep on going into the right direction, and seven-out-of-ten people older than 65 are vaccinated, the following measures are on the agenda too."

On 8 May bars and restaurants can reopen their terraces. The curfew will largely disappear, but it will still be prohibited to gather outside with more than three people from midnight until 5 AM.

It will be possible to invite two people from the same family at home. Also cultural and religious activities will be allowed outside, with a maximum of 50 attendees.

Pilot projects will be started on inside cultural activities.

If all people over 65 have been vaccinated, and the numbers of hospitalised people dropped significantly, in June it will be possible to have indoor cultural activities, indoor sport and fitness.

There is also the hope that in June indoor seating in bars and restaurants will be allowed too.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Belgium goes into four-week Easter lockdown
  2. Belgium re-opens, with restrictions, on 8 June
  3. EU leaders keep open borders, despite new corona variant risk
Belgium goes into four-week Easter lockdown

Belgium's prime minister Alexander De Croo announced on Wednesday that the country will go into four weeks of Easter lockdown, starting from Saturday (27 March).

Belgium re-opens, with restrictions, on 8 June

From 8 June Belgium reopens bars, restaurants, fitness clubs and other activities, as long as people keep 1.5 meter of social distancing. Traveling will also be possible to other European countries if these agree.

EU to buy 1.8bn BioNTech jabs, in switch to mRNA vaccines

The EU has now entered into negotiations to buy 1.8 billion extra doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. "We need to focus on technologies that have proven their worth," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Commission waiting on 10 states for recovery bonds

Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn said Germany, Estonia, Austria, Poland, Hungary, Finland, the Netherlands, Romania, Ireland, and Lithuania have not yet ratified the necessary domestic legislation.

MEPs raise concerns on vaccine 'travel certificates'

While most MEPs have been vocal in support of the proposal by the European Commission for EU-wide vaccine certificates, key questions remain - ranging from fundamental rights, to its scientific validity.

News in Brief

  1. Olympic Games could be scrapped, Japanese official says
  2. Von der Leyen snubs Ukrainian president
  3. Taliban mayor: 'We won the war and America lost'
  4. Lithuania to roll out national Covid-19 certificates
  5. Somalia president defies EU with long election delay
  6. Ireland investigates Facebook over mass data leak
  7. EU seeks to tackle organised crime and human trafficking
  8. Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccinations

Feature

Italy's mafias - boosted by Covid, now eyeing EU's billions

Italy's various mafias are allegedly exploiting the chaos caused by the Covid-19 emergency to infiltrate even deeper into sectors where they are already present, such as healthcare, mortuary services, and waste disposal (both medical and non-medical).

EU missed March vaccination target for priority groups

The EU failed to reach its target of having at least 80 percent of the elderly and healthcare workers vaccinated by the end of March. According to estimates, 55 percent will be vaccinated by the end of June.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. EU-brokered nuclear talks go ahead despite Iran defiance
  2. EU to buy 1.8bn BioNTech jabs, in switch to mRNA vaccines
  3. Commission waiting on 10 states for recovery bonds
  4. Belgium to reopen borders, terraces and hairdressers
  5. MEPs reject greater transparency in hidden vote
  6. 'Ethno-nationalism' is not way forward for Bosnia-Herzegovina
  7. Nato and US urge Russia to back off on Ukraine
  8. Future EU platform seeks to 'stay clean' of hate speech

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us