Thursday

29th Jul 2021

  Focus
  Coronavirus

EU and UK frustrated at US travel ban extension

  • Europeans are currently banned from entering the US, while Americans can visit Europe just with proof of vaccination or a negative test (Photo: Nelson L.)

By

The US remains closed to tourists from the EU and the UK - a situation that has prompted frustration and urgent calls for the reopening of international travel to vaccinated individuals by industry and countries.

The UK and EU states have both slammed the decision of the administration of US president Joe Biden to extend travel restrictions, calling instead for reciprocity.

Europeans are currently banned from entering the US, while Americans can visit Europe just with proof of vaccination or a negative test. British citizens are also forbidden from entering the country, while fully vaccinated US travellers will be allowed into Britain without the need to quarantine from next Monday (2 August).

The White House said earlier this week that the extension of travel restrictions was due to concerns over the more-transmissible Delta variant.

Germany's coordinator for transatlantic affairs, Peter Beyer, has urged Biden's administration to reconsider the entry ban for Europeans, arguing that such measures are hampering German businesses.

"Industry above all is waiting desperately for a loosening," he said in an interview published on Wednesday (28 July). "We're not talking peanuts here".

"We urgently need fact-based reciprocity in the entry rules between the US and the Schengen area," he added, referring to the border-free region that encompasses most EU countries.

After the UK announced on Wednesday the loosening of travel restrictions on US and EU tourists, British transport minister Grant Shapps said that he expected a similar move from the US in due time.

"We can only set the rules at our end," he said.

"We cannot change that on the other side, but we do expect that in time they will release that executive order, which was actually signed by the previous president and bans inward travel," Shapps added, according to the AP.

Earlier this week, the European Commission said that they are in talks with its US counterparts, arguing that "there is a strong case for the US to reopen to travellers from Europe".

Meanwhile, industry players have called for the resumption of transatlantic travelling, arguing that closing borders have not prevented the Delta variant from spreading across the US.

"Given the high rates of vaccination on both sides of the Atlantic, it is possible to begin safely welcoming back vaccinated visitors," said Tori Emerson Barnes from the US travel association in a statement.

"We respectfully urge the Biden administration to revisit its decision in the very near term and begin reopening international travel to vaccinated individuals, starting with air corridors between the US and nations with similar vaccination rates," they added.

Coronavirus

  1. Coronavirus

Brussels pushes to fix EU travel rules ahead of summer

The European Commission has updated the common approach to travel measures in the EU, urging member states to gradually lift restrictions - in a bid to end a current patchwork of rules across the bloc.

EU hits vaccination target, as Delta variant now dominates

The European Union has vaccinated 70 percent of its adult population with one shot. "The EU has kept its word and delivered," said EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen. However, only 57 percent of adult Europeans are fully-vaccinated.

Germany mulls restrictions for unvaccinated as cases soar

The surge of Covid-19 cases due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant has prompted a debate in Germany over whether people who have not yet been vaccinated should face restrictions - after other countries made similar moves.

Europol: Extremists exploited pandemic to spread radicalism

A new report reveals how extremists attempted to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic to spread their radical messages and propaganda across the EU. In 2020, a total of 57 completed, failed or foiled terrorist attacks took place in the EU.

