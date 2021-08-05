Thursday

5th Aug 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Romania selling on its jabs, despite low vaccination rates

  • In Romania, some 25 percent of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, two months behind deadline, while Bulgaria fares even worse, with just 17 percent of its population vaccinated (Photo: imf.org)

By

Europe's least-vaccinated countries are in no short supply of Covid-19 jabs - and yet Romania and Bulgaria are both looking for opportunities to sell their excess vaccines which they are not able to administer to their own population.

This is happening at a time when the rest of Europe fears both higher vaccines prices and the surge of the more-contagious Delta variant of the virus.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

To avoid unused stocks of vaccines from hitting expiration date, Romania recently secured a deal with Ireland.

The Irish prime minister posted on his Twitter account a message announcing an agreement with Romania for the purchase of 700,000 additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccines are to be delivered to Ireland over the course of August and will be provided directly from Pfizer, in the form of a redistribution of doses originally ordered by Romania.

Ireland, looking to slow the spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus, currently has one of the highest rates of vaccination in Europe, with 73.8 percent of its adult population of 3.8 million receiving both doses.

Prior to the deal with Ireland, the south-eastern European nation also sold another 1.1 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine to Denmark.

In a statement issued by the Danish minister of health, Magnus Heunicke explained that Romania wanted to sell surplus doses because demand for vaccines among its population is low.

As vaccination numbers drop, Romanian authorities have donated nearly half a million vaccines to the neighbouring Moldova, as well to Serbia and Ukraine.

Last month president Klaus Iohannis also announced that Romania will make a donation of 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam.

Bulgaria is also donating its unused vaccines mainly to neighbouring western Balkan countries.

Earlier this summer health minister Stoicho Katsarov said that 150,000 jabs, mostly AstraZeneca, will be given free of charge to countries in the region - particularly to North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Bosnia.

With many Bulgarians also shunning the vaccines, the Balkan nation is looking outside Europe for places to donate thousands of vaccines. The government in Sofia announced that the remote kingdom of Bhutan will receive 172,500 doses of AstraZeneca jab.

Romania officials announced that 25 percent (5,024,979) of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, two months behind the deadline set by the current government.

The country lags behind the majority of other European nations, that have managed to inoculate between 60 and 90 percent of the adult population.

At EU level, only Bulgaria is in a worse spot, with 17.3 percent of its population vaccinated.

For comparison, the EU countries with the highest number of fully-vaccinated people are Malta (84.8 percent), Belgium (74.6 percent), Portugal (68.2 percent), Luxembourg (67.4 percent) and Spain (67.3 percent) - with Spain having the largest share of people who are fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 out of the world's 50 most-populated nations.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has announced that 70 percent of EU adults have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.

Why so low?

Plummeting vaccine interest in both Romania and Bulgaria comes from a long-standing mistrust in authorities, vaccines scepticism, as well as officials' poor approach in dealing with the virus.

According to data provided by researchers at the Babes-Bolyai University, Romania was the first in the EU when it comes to lifting restrictions and "relaxation measures", but next-to-last in terms of vaccination rates.

Others argue that a 'triumphalist' approach of authorities deterred some people from taking the jab.

In Romania, both the prime minister and the president have stated many times that the virus is contained, claiming a successful vaccination campaign - despite the unmet targets and low inoculation rate.

Author bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Europe sees drop in Covid-19 cases
  2. Report: Pfizer and Moderna raise vaccine prices for EU
  3. Pandemic exposed corruption in some EU health systems
Europe sees drop in Covid-19 cases

Europe has reported a decrease in weekly infections of Covid-19 - after more than a month of increases in cases driven by the more-contagious Delta variant.

Pandemic exposed corruption in some EU health systems

The report's findings are particularly worrying as member states are preparing to roll-out billions of euros for a post-pandemic recovery. The European Commission is approving national plans for the spending of around €800bn by member states from now until 2026.

EU and UK frustrated at US travel ban extension

The US remains closed to tourists from the EU and the UK - a situation that has prompted frustration and urgent calls for the reopening of international travel to vaccinated individuals by industry and countries.

EU hits vaccination target, as Delta variant now dominates

The European Union has vaccinated 70 percent of its adult population with one shot. "The EU has kept its word and delivered," said EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen. However, only 57 percent of adult Europeans are fully-vaccinated.

News in Brief

  1. EU secures deal with Novavax for potential Covid-19 vaccine
  2. France fined €10m for failing to tackle air pollution
  3. Fire near Athens forces thousands to evacuate
  4. EU to Lebanon: 'deliver results' on Beirut blast probe
  5. Belarus opposition leader demands regime end
  6. Croatia's border-monitoring of migrant rights 'falls short'
  7. Court stops Austria's Afghan deportation, as conflict worsens
  8. 'Missing' Belarus exiles group chief found dead in Kyiv

Delta variant poses 'mandatory' vaccination dilemma for EU

The spread of the more contagious Delta variant has prompted authorities in member states to accelerate inoculation campaigns, and even make vaccination mandatory - in a bid to halt the new surge of cases and avoid lockdowns in the autumn.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Italy seeks EU help on migrant boat arrivals
  2. WHO calls for vaccine-booster pause to help poor countries
  3. Romania selling on its jabs, despite low vaccination rates
  4. Cyprus' Varosha is Erdogan's canary in the coalmine
  5. Europe sees drop in Covid-19 cases
  6. Burkinis and 'soul caps' - policing Olympic women back in fashion
  7. Telegram groups lure migrant hopefuls to Lithuania
  8. Third-time lucky for one Syrian grandmother in Denmark

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us