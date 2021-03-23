Tuesday

23rd Mar 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Dozen EU states spell out 'Future of Europe' priorities

  • The opening events are expected to take place across Europe around Europe Day (9 May) (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

By

A group of 12 member states have joined forces to water down the outcome of the long-awaited Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE) - seen as a chance to have an inclusive dialogue with citizens about the way ahead for the EU.

In a position paper, distributed in the General Affairs Council on Monday (22 March) and seen by EUobserver, the governments of Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Slovakia, and Sweden set out a list of common interests for the foreshortened 12-month event.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

These include topics such as the rule of law, the digital transition, the recovery from the pandemic, climate policies and migration challenges - all also part of the strategic agenda of the European Council.

However, reform of the existing legislative process and inter-institutional division of competences should be off the table for this group of countries, who argue that the conference "should not create legal obligations".

This sends a clear signal to the European Parliament - which has previously called for improvements to EU democracy ahead of the next European elections in 2024.

"When citizens engage in politics they rightfully expect a legislative outcome. Be it elections, or participating in the Conference Future of Europe," said MEP Daniel Freund from the Greens.

In their conclusions on the previous European elections, MEPs said that the CoFoE would be an opportunity to examine topics such as strengthening the lead candidate (Spitzenkandidaten) process, establishing a European Electoral Authority or creating transnational lists.

However, the member states' position paper explicitly excludes the possibility of treaty changes, arguing that "the Union framework offers potential to allow priorities to be addressed in an effective manner".

Until now, both the European Commission and MEPs had advocated for an "open and inclusive" discussion, without taboos.

This paper will also be sent to the conference executive board, after their first meeting takes place on Thursday (25 March).

This is the body that will steer the everyday work of the event. It is co-chaired by the three main EU institutions (Parliament, Commission, Council), each having three representatives and up to four observers.

While there is no official agenda yet, their first meeting is expected to be focused on the launching of the digital platform designed to enable cross-border debates and the planning of events in member states.

Avoiding 'disappointment'

During an event last week at the European Policy Centre, the Estonian undersecretary for European affairs, Märt Volmer, said the executive board should come up with a clear framework of questions to allow concrete conclusions.

"The idea is to have this bottom-up approach in which the voice of people will be heard. If we do this, it is important that these voices reach somewhere. Otherwise, there will be a disappointment," he warned.

Fellow Slovak state secretary for European affairs, Martin Klus, also pointed out the need for tangible results. "It will be a huge disappointment if the conference is just a discussion," he warned.

The position paper of member states also underlines that "follow-up is important in order to demonstrate to citizens that their input is taken seriously".

The initial events are expected to take place across the bloc around Europe Day (9 May).

Although the conference was initially scheduled as a two-year event, the main EU institutions finally agreed that its conclusions should be reached by spring 2022 - a date set before the pandemic, suited to French president Emmanuel Macron, whose brainchild the conference largely was.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. 'Future EU' conference: good idea, bad timing
  2. EU 'Future' Conference plus Covid recovery talks This WEEK
  3. 12-month Future EU Conference is 'impossible', expert warns
  4. Why a shortened 'Future Europe' conference suits France

Opinion

'Future EU' conference: good idea, bad timing

Listening to European citizens should be a permanent and continuous process - not merely limited to one event which starts on 9 May 2021 and is to finish before the presidential elections in France in the spring of 2022.

Agenda

EU 'Future' Conference plus Covid recovery talks This WEEK

MEPs will give the green light for a more united EU health policy, a new investment plan, and debate the Covid recovery fund, which is yet to be unleashed. Lawmakers will also debate media freedom in Hungary, Poland, and Slovenia.

12-month Future EU Conference is 'impossible', expert warns

The debate about the much-delayed Conference on the Future of Europe so far has been locked in endless institutional infighting over who should lead the event - lowering the expectations about what can be achieved in the coming months.

Opinion

Why a shortened 'Future Europe' conference suits France

Convening citizens' panels and conducting multi-level debates on various policy topics in the timespan of one year, and under social-distancing restrictions, will be either impossible, or will boil the Conference on the Future of Europe down to a mere window-dressing.

Analysis

Letta's comeback - Italian politics' Count of Monte Christo

Enrico Letta will need all his diplomatic skills to unify a party in a state of perpetual civil war, where former communists co-exist with former Christian Democrats, and which has had nine different secretaries since it was founded in 2007.

Poland and Hungary win at EU court on taxes

The Hungarian tax initially imposed a rate of 50 percent of sales on the biggest networks. Critics saw this as an attack on RTL Klub, the country's most-watched commercial broadcaster, and as a way of undermining the free press.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market

Latest News

  1. China-EU relations on knife edge after sanctions
  2. Frontex redacts its hospitality spending figures
  3. Dozen EU states spell out 'Future of Europe' priorities
  4. Vaccine export 'ban' row heats up ahead of EU summit
  5. Brexit, tabloid 'sulks', and AstraZeneca
  6. A renewed EU-US relationship for a positive global change
  7. Keeping the Red Flag flying
  8. EU report on Turkey includes possible tourism sanctions

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us