Friday

28th May 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Commission pledges autumn launch of new rule-of-law tool

  • EU leaders discuss the final shape of the EU budget and recovery fund in December. Hungary and Poland held up approval until the very end, over the rule-of-law conditionality (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

The EU Commission has started looking into cases of potential breaches of the respect of rule of law - which could trigger the new tool linking EU funds to such adherence, a top commission official said Wednesday (26 May).

Gert Jan Koopman, the director-general of the commission's budget department told MEPs that exchanges with concerned member states, information-gathering, and "case-building" are expected to happen in early autumn.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"That is not yet bringing a case to the council [of member states] but an indispensable step", he said, adding that assessment of possible cases is already well-advanced.

The new conditionality mechanism opens up the possibility of suspending EU funds if a member state breaches respect of the rule of law in a way that it endangers EU money.

Once the commission makes a proposal to suspend EU funds, then a qualified majority of member states will need to agree.

The law guiding the mechanism has been in force since January.

However, Hungary and Poland have challenged it at the EU top court. They are the two member states which pushed hard at last December's EU summit to water down the new tool.

As a result, EU leaders last December agreed to several qualifications concerning the mechanism, one of which requires the commission to set up guidelines on how it wants to use it.

Critics say this pushes any implementation too far into the future - giving time for governments that are already accused of breaking EU rules to continue with the possible breaches.

The commission has said it wants to wait for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling before publishing those guidelines. The European Parliament has recently asked the court for an expedient procedure.

MEPs in March told the commission that it should adopt guidelines to implement the new rule before 1 June, and consult MEPs on those guidelines before their approval, or else the EU executive will be sued.

Centre-right Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa, who lead the parliament's team negotiating the new rule last year, said the parliament will vote on its own suggestions to the guidelines at its June plenary.

Koopman confirmed to MEPs on Wednesday evening that the commission will share its draft guidelines with MEPs in the next two weeks.

No mistakes

Koopman reiterated that no cases should be lost, and emphasised that building cases takes time.

"We simply cannot afford to make mistakes and bring cases that when they are endorsed by the council, are then annulled by the court, this would be a terrible disaster," he said.

Koopman added that the commission needs to assess possible breaches in an "objective, rigorous, impartial and fair manner".

The commission's budget chief also pointed out that while the Article 7 sanctions procedure looks at rule of law in general, in the case of the conditionality mechanism a direct link has to be established with the management of EU funds.

Hungary and Poland are already under Article 7 scrutiny.

"We are looking at cases that are ongoing, serious, and that undermine the financial interest of the EU, and the trust of the citizens," Koopman said.

But several MEPs have accused the commission of dragging its feet, and warned that the lack of action on breaches of the rule of law does in fact undermine the trust of citizens in the EU.

Liberal German MEP Moritz Körner, who was also part of the negotiating team, said he never heard of the need for guidelines while negotiating the regulation.

"This is only a way to get some more time not enforcing this regulation, and I am really worried about this situation," he said.

Another liberal, Hungarian MEP Katalin Cseh warned said that in her constituency EU funds aimed at supporting poor children's summer camps ended up financing a lavish castle where the son of the mayor, who belongs to the ruling Fidesz party, hosts events for Instagram influencers.

"How can I explain to my voters that we still need more time?," she asked.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law
  2. Hungary legal challenge on rule of law 'unfounded'
  3. EU leaders unblock budget in deal with Hungary and Poland
  4. MEPs could sue EU Commission over rule-of-law tool
Deal reached on linking EU funds to rule of law

The deal means MEPs and the German EU presidency unblocked a major political hurdle to agreeing on the €1.8 trillion long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

Hungary legal challenge on rule of law 'unfounded'

Disgraced former Hungarian MEP József Szájer tried to derail a European Parliament resolution against Hungary over rule of law in 2018, but an EU court official has said his case was likely "unfounded".

Opposition outrage at Sánchez plan to pardon jailed Catalans

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez is considering pardoning the Catalan separatist leaders convicted over their role in the 2017 independence bid - triggering a new row between the coalition government and opposition parties.

Twitter 'best' at applying EU disinformation code

The European Commission has introduced beefed-up rules tackling disinformation. Although the code is voluntary, it is set to be embedded into the Digital Services Act, where sanctions could be imposed.

News in Brief

  1. Germany recognises colonial-era Namibia 'genocide'
  2. Number of smokers has reached all-time high
  3. French corona-rule risks UK no-show at Cannes festival
  4. EU and Japan back Olympics in anti-Covid 'unity'
  5. German scientists: vaccines can be tweaked against clotting
  6. France bears 'responsibility' for Rwanda genocide, Macron says
  7. EU requests leniency for sentenced Iranian activist
  8. EU and Japan launch 'Green Alliance'

New EU ethics body takes shape

German Green MEP Daniel Freund is spearheading efforts at the European Parliament to create a new independent ethics body, common to all the EU institutions. The body is slowly taking shape - but still has to go to a vote.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region can and should play a leading role in Europe’s digital development

Latest News

  1. Russia flight bans add to crisis in EU skies
  2. Opposition outrage at Sánchez plan to pardon jailed Catalans
  3. Greece shouldn't have to integrate refugees, minister says
  4. Commission pledges autumn launch of new rule-of-law tool
  5. EU's 'green mining' concept? - there's no such thing
  6. Ireland sets EU precedent on Israeli 'annexation'
  7. Twitter 'best' at applying EU disinformation code
  8. Shell loses 'historic' climate case, must cut emissions by 2030

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us