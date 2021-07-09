Friday

9th Jul 2021

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

Croatian and Slovak courts seen as 'least independent'

  • The data was released as part of the EU Commission’s annual justice scoreboard, which looks at the efficiency, quality and independence of justice systems in EU countries (Photo: dierk schaefer)

By

Croatian, Slovakian and Polish courts rank among the worst in the EU for their perceived independence, due mainly to concerns of political interference, according to new data published on Thursday (8 July) by the EU.

Bulgaria ranks at number four, followed by Italy, Spain, Hungary and Slovenia, where the majority of respondents to a survey said the independence of the courts is fairly or very bad.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Respondents see interference or pressure from government, or politicians as the main reasons for less trust in the independence of their courts and judges.

The data was released as part of the EU Commission's annual justice scoreboard, which looks at the efficiency, quality and independence of justice systems in EU countries.

Companies also perceive the justice systems of Croatia, Poland, Italy, Slovakia, Hungary and Spain to be lacking independence of courts and judges.

"Compared to last year, the general public's perception of independence decreased in almost half of all member states and in about half of the member states facing specific challenges," the report said, adding that "in a few member states, the level of perceived independence remains particularly low".

In Croatia, 68 percent of people said political interference was the main reason for their perceived lack of trust in the independence of their courts and judges.

63 percent said interference or pressure from economic or other specific interests as a reason.

In Poland, 51 percent of people gave political interference as a reason, while in Slovakia, it's 52 percent, according to the Eurobarometer data.

In Bulgaria, 47 percent said political interference is the main reason for the lack of independence, while 48 percent said it is pressure from economic and other specific interests.

In Italy, 42 percent gave the main reason as pressure from the government and politics, while 41 percent said it is economic and special interests.

In Hungary, 31 percent of respondents said government pressure and political interference is the main reason of the lack of judicial independence.

Poland has faced repeated EU warnings and several court cases at the bloc's top court, the European Court of Justice, about its sweeping judicial overhaul for endangering judicial independence.

The Warsaw government has said the reforms are needed to make the court system more efficient and rid it of its communist past, and has told the EU to stay out of its internal affairs.

The independence of courts in Austria, in Finland, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherland and Denmark is seen as very, or fairly, good.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. The European Court of Justice vs German Constitutional Court
  2. Poland 'breaks EU law' over judges, EU court opinion says
  3. Slovak rule of law in spotlight over journalist murder
  4. EU demands answers on Croat border attacks against migrants
EU demands answers on Croat border attacks against migrants

EU commissioner Ylva Johansson wants to send her officials to Croatia sometime this month to make sure authorities there are complying with fundamental rights following numerous allegations of violence against migrants and asylum seekers attempting to cross into the country.

News in Brief

  1. Ocean Viking gets port of safety
  2. EU rejects two-state solution on Cyprus conflict
  3. Asylum-seeking is not a crime, UK prosecutors say
  4. UK won't recognise vaccinations carried out abroad
  5. Johnson announces end to UK military mission in Afghanistan
  6. EU Parliament condemns Hungary's anti-LGBTIQ law
  7. EU fines five German car makers €875m over 'cartel'
  8. Olympics bans spectators as Tokyo declares Covid emergency

EU leaders confront Orbán on anti-LGBTIQ law

Hungary's premier Viktor Orbán argued that the law does not discriminate against LGBTIQ people - and that he himself defended the rights of "homosexual guys" when he fought against communism as a student leader.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. Croatia snubs Monaco to let free British whistleblower
  2. EU states may tighten summer travel rules amid Delta surge
  3. Croatian and Slovak courts seen as 'least independent'
  4. How Slovenia is undermining EU's environmental ambitions
  5. Pandemic recovery spotlighted at Prague European Summit 2021
  6. Tunisian man throws himself overboard
  7. EU to create anti-money laundering agency
  8. Hungary's recovery ratification on hold, amid anti-LGBTIQ row

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us